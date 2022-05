This is a milestone that not many get to achieve but Moneybagg Yo and his loved ones were excited about the opportunity. There have been plenty of rappers who have visited the White House, some working on strategies with politicians and others receiving their invitations from presidents, and the latest to stroll his way into the epicenter of presidential decisions is Moneybagg. News reports were in a flurry today after the Memphis hitmaker shared images and footage of his White House visit, however, there are still details that remain unclear.

