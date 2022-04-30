ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts state senators, staff urged to wear masks

Westerly Sun
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts state senators and their staff were urged to wear masks in the Senate Chamber Thursday after two Senate employers and a third individual who...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Spilka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Democratic Senate#Senate President#Ap#Statehouse#Senate Chamber
Westerly Sun

Connecticut Senate sends budget with tax cuts to governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate sent a revised, one-year $24.2 billion state budget to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's desk on Tuesday night that Democrats lauded as historic but Republicans derided as falling short for the taxpayers. While the plan cuts taxes by an estimated $600 million and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy