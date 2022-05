This list is based on prior customer reviews. Savannah, Georgia, often known as the Hostess City, was founded by General James Oglethorpe in 1733, making it one of the country's oldest cities. It was one of the first planned cities, with grids interspersed with squares. This lovely city, known as "The Hostess City of the South," has hidden jewels and a food scene worth exploring.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO