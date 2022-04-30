ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

28-year-old shot in Syracuse’s Washington Square neighborhood

By Anne Hayes
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 28-year-old man was shot in Syracuse’s Washington Square neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 1:25 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Kirkpatrick Street between First North Street...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Washington State
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Square#Shooting#Violent Crime#Milton Ave
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police announce recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Aaron J. Choquette, 28, of Camden, was charged in Florence on April 27 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. • Joshua D. Montes Banegas, 19, of Dolgeville, was charged...
ONEIDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man sentenced to 16 years for Wheatfield stabbing

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is heading to prison for a stabbing at a business in Wheatfield. Marques Green received a 16-year sentence for assault. The stabbing happened last October at a company that makes gels. After the stabbing, Green led State Police and U.S. Marshals on a pursuit that ended in […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening that sent a 27-year-old woman to Rochester General Hospital. The RPD says the incident happened on Weyl Street near Bauman Street shortly after 10 p.m. Officers located the victim upon their arrival to the scene. Officers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

4 charged after police chase ends in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three adults and a teenager were arrested Friday. after a police chase through Rochester and the Town of Gates. According to New York State Police, troopers tried to pull over an SUV in Rochester for a “seatbelt violation,” but the driver did not stop the vehicle. Troopers gave chase. Investigators say […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

18-year-old dies in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old male from Buffalo was killed Saturday night in a shooting. Buffalo Police officers responded to the area of Martha Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue just before 7:45 p.m. The 18-year-old was shot while he was inside of a vehicle and then crashed into a pole, according to BPD. He was […]
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
53K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy