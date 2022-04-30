ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Hall picks interim head of school

By Bob Pepalis
Zoe Hauser joins Brandon Hall School, a boarding and day school in Sandy Springs, as its interim head of school for the 2022-23 school year.

“While Ms. Hauser’s tenure will officially begin in July, Zoe plans to start her work as [interim head of school] in the intervening months and will be in close communication with the Board, and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition,” said Board of Trustees Chair Karen White in an April 12 announcement.

Zoe Hauser, interim head of school for 2022-23

Hauser has nearly four decades of experience at independent and international schools.

She graduated from King Alfred’s College (Southampton University) in the United Kingdom and earned a Master of Arts in Education from New York University. Her education experience started with a small, independent school as a classroom teacher, director of admissions and development, and then as a head of school for Stevens Cooperative School in New Jersey.

She next served as middle school principal at the International School of Myanmar, in Yangon, Myanmar. From there she moved to Mumbai, India where she served the Somani International School as primary school principal for the last six years, finishing her tenure in July 2021.

Retirement didn’t suit her, and she returns to education at Brandon Hall.

Hauser replaces Dean Fusto, who announced he would leave Brandon Hall last December.

