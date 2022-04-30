Track & field: Northwestern’s Faith Yost gets back up, sets a school record

Faith Yost is proof that with failure comes a lesson.

The Northwestern junior struggled in last Saturday’s Zephyr Invitational at Whitehall. She fell during the 100 hurdles, was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the high jump.

Yost showed her resiliency four days later in a Colonial League tri-meet against visiting Bangor and Salisbury. She won four events, including a school-record and 2022 area-best time of 15.10 in the 100 hurdles.

Alexis Gawelko (15.54) owned the previous record since 2015.

Yost also won the 300 hurdles and high jump plus ran a leg on the victorious 400 relay. She cleared 5-3 in the high jump to equal the district best by Pocono Mountain West’s Vatijah Davis and Parkland’s Madeleine Battista.

At Friday’s Blue Mountain Invitational, Yost won both hurdles, the high jump and a leg on the victorious 1,600 relay.

Girls recap

There were four new top performances from last Saturday, including three at the Zephyr Invitational.

Parkland standout freshman Lucy Tobia ran a 1:00.73 in the 400. Southern Lehigh senior Madison Trout jumped 17 feet, 8 inches in the long jump.

Trout teamed with Gianna Smith, Taylor Graver and Marley Chase to run a 49.76 in the 400 relay.

Easton’s group of Sophie Emin, Jayla Reinert, Erin Vincent and Reagan Day ran a 4:03.62 in the 1,600 at the Shippensburg Invitational.

Emmaus’ Hailey Reinhard lowered her time in the 800 to 2:18.60 on Monday against Nazareth.

Liberty’s Tamia Bruce took over the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 36-4 on Monday against Easton.

Boys recap

There are new District 11 top times in every race on the track except the 100. Northampton’s Ben Henry (21.66 in the 200), Liberty’s Josh Farrell (50.41 in the 400) and Freedom’s Alex Heidemann (4:17.37 in the 1,600) lowered the district’s fastest times at last Saturday’s Shippensburg Invitational.

Southern Lehigh’s Chase Hensinger (1:56.53 in the 800) and Alex Kane (9:39.23 in the 3,200) lowered their times at last Saturday’s Zephyr Invitational.

Northwestern’s foursome of Sam Bower, Matt Santana, Cole Chicusky, Nate Vincent ran an 8:20.89 in the 3,200 relay at the Zephyr Invitational.

Pocono Mountain West’s Michael Lawrence established the new triple jump mark with a 44-1.5 leap Monday against Dieruff.

Penn Relays

Here’s a look at Thursday’s results among local competitors:

GIRLS

400 relay

Southern Lehigh (Alexandra Lea, Madison Trout, Taylor Graver, Marley Chase) 50.12

Quakertown (Jade Williams, Mackenna Calabria, Kaitlin Calvello, Callan Able) 50.35

Pennridge (Casey Peace, Caitlyn Peace, Victoria Angelo, Lindsey Balmer) 50.46

Blue Mountain (Kate Walasavage, Abby Beam, Danika Bolinsky, Victoria Wagner) 51.84

Palisades (Jenna Magditch, Kaylei Gruver, Holly Pasan, Ava Balliet) 52.66

Marian Catholic (Caitlyn Kovatch, Ashley Pleban, Kerrigan Digris, Carly Minchoff) 55.60

1,600 relay

Southern Lehigh (Autumn Garges, Alexandra Lea, Marley Chase, Madison Trout) 4:13.82

Palisades (Charlotte Houghton, Holly Pason, Angela Henry, Kaylei Gruver) 4:20.36

Blue Mountain (Olivia Haas, Sophia Chipriano, Allison Hoover, Cecilia Chipriano) 4:33.53

Marian Catholic (Grace Curnow, Isabella Genao, Emma Ashfield, Alizabeth Pikitus) 4:44.36

College men

Nazareth graduate Collin Burkhart won the hammer throw (college division) with a best of 212 feet, 1 inch on his final throw. The Penn State freshman’s top throw would have finished sixth in the highest college bracket.

More record setters

Palisades junior Thomas Smigo broke two school records that stood since the 1980s: 1,600 in 4:22.47 and the 800 in 1:59.24. ... Emily Moyer has broken the Northern Lehigh pole vault record three times this season, 9 feet, 2 inches; 9-3 and 9-9.

Championship Tuesday

The Colonial League and EPC regular-season titles are up for grabs Tuesday.

Once-beat Notre Dame-Green Pond and unbeaten Southern Lehigh visit unbeaten Palisades for the CL girls championship. Southern Lehigh and Palisades also are unbeaten on the boys side.

Parkland and host Emmaus girls are unbeaten entering their showdown. Parkland boys and once-beaten Emmaus also will decide the EPC South Division crown.

District 11 Track & Field bests

(through Thursday; FAT times noted when applicable)

BOYS

100 : Damian Simpson, Wilson, 10.50

200 : Ben Henry, Northampton, 21.66 (FAT)

400 : Josh Farrell, Liberty, 50.41 (FAT)

800 : Chase Hensinger, Southern Lehigh, 1:56.53 (FAT)

1,600 : Alex Heidemann, Freedom, 4:17.37 (FAT)

3,200 : Alex Kane, Southern Lehigh, 9:33.55 (FAT)

400 relay : Wilson (Zack Gillen, Zakai Hendricks, Damian Simpson, Damon Simpson), 42.20

1,600 relay : Southern Lehigh (Dominik Lisicky, Jack Inglis, Aiden Tobin, Chase Hensinger), 3:26.19 (FAT)

3,200 relay : Northwestern (Sam Bower, Matt Santana, Cole Chicusky, Nate Vincent), 8:20.89 (FAT)

110 hurdles : Jack Inglis, Southern Lehigh, 14.90

300 hurdles : Shaun Apsley, Northampton, 39.70*

High jump : Hunter Bleam, Salisbury, 6-5

Long jump : Logan Henry, Northampton, 22-7.5*

Triple jump : Michael Lawrence, Pocono Mountain West, 44-1.5

Shot put : Anthony Liguori, Stroudsburg, 52-2

Discus : Max Mueller, Wilson, 163-6

Javelin : Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South, 183-7

Pole vault : Aiden Hurlburt, Emmaus, 14-4*

GIRLS

100 : Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh, 11.70

200 : Kayla O’Connor, Jim Thorpe, 25.43 (FAT)

400 : Lucy Tobia, Parkland, 1:00.73 (FAT)

800 : Hailey Reinhard, Emmaus, 2:18.60

1,600 : Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 4:55.43 (FAT)

3,200 : Hailey Reinhart, Emmaus, 11:20.80

400 relay : Southern Lehigh (Gianna Smith, Madison Trout, Taylor Graver, Marley Chase), 49.76 (FAT)

1,600 relay : Easton (Sophie Emin, Jayla Reinert, Erin Vincent, Reagan Day), 4:03.62 (FAT)

3,200 relay : Easton (Addison McPeek, Reagan Day, Erin Vincent, Sophie Emin), 9:55.00

100 hurdles : Faith Yost, Northwester, 15.10

300 hurdles : Maggie Scalzo, Easton, 46.30

High jump : Madeleine Battista, Parkland; Vatijah Davis, Pocono Mountain West; Faith Yost, Northwestern, 5-3

Long jump : Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh, 17-8

Triple jump : Grace Nation, Parkland, 37-10

Shot put : Tamia Bruce, Liberty, 36-4

Discus : Laura Clarke, Jim Thorpe, 113-5*

Javelin : Kelly Leszcynski, Nazareth, 139-5*

Pole vault : Coral Shivok, Parkland, 12-0*

*School record