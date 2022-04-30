ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gave voting rights to people with felony convictions. Now some face charges for voting.

By Kira Lerner
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNo5J_0fP6iWTY00

Florida authorities arrested a Black man while he was staying in a homeless shelter and charged him with voting illegally in a case tied to Republicans’ drive to root out election fraud.

But Kelvin Bolton’s arrest raises questions about the rollout of Amendment 4, passed by Florida voters in 2018 to restore voting rights to Floridians with felony convictions.

The case is one of the first of its kind since Florida ended the Jim Crow-era voting policy that disproportionately affected Black citizens. Bolton’s arrest shows how the constitutional amendment now is being weaponized against poor people who may not realize they are committing a crime.

When law enforcement found 55-year-old Bolton at the homeless shelter and arrested him for illegal voting, according to court records and as first reported by Fresh Take Florida at the University of Florida, he was on early release from jail but still serving two-and-a-half years for theft and simple battery.

Bolton, who is currently being held in the Alachua County jail on $30,000 bail, is one of 10 people recently charged in the Gainesville, Florida, area with third-degree felonies for illegal voting. Eight of the 10 are Black men.

They all registered to vote while in jail or mailed ballots from jail, but had unpaid fines and fees from prior felony convictions that barred them from voting under a 2019 law, according to the state attorney’s office. Each is facing a potential five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Bolton currently owes $7,018 in unpaid court fines and fees, including $1,500 in attorney and indigent appearance fees, according to an analysis of court records.

Voter registration

Bolton had registered to vote in July 2020 during a voter registration drive in the county jail conducted by Alachua County’s Democratic elections supervisor, Kim Barton. Bolton cast a ballot by mail in August and November 2020.

“If someone in the prison came up to him and said, ‘Hey, man, you know you can vote? Even though you’re in prison,’ Kelvin would vote,” said Bolton’s sister, Derbra Owete. “He wouldn’t question it because somebody in authority told him he could vote.”

She described her brother as gullible and impressionable. Although she is not aware of a formal diagnosis, she believes he is mentally ill. As a child and adult, he rarely had a stable home, she said. He was placed in foster care until his sister gained custody of him and two of their siblings.

Bolton registered as a Republican, but Owete said she doubts he knows the differences between the two parties.

Dedrick De’Ron Baldwin, another one of the 10 people facing illegal voting charges stemming from the voter registration drive, told Fresh Take Florida that he didn’t know he was ineligible.

“They told us that if we weren’t already convicted of our current crime then we were able to sign up and vote,” he wrote from prison to Fresh Take Florida. “They probably signed 65 or 70 people up that day, so I don’t understand how I can be charged with voter misconduct. All I was doing was what they told me I had a right to do.”

Alachua County, Florida, elections supervisor is Kim Barton. (Photo courtesy of Barton’s office)

Barton declined to comment on the voter registration drive, directing all questions to prosecutors. All employees of her office have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the drive.

Darry Lloyd, chief investigator with the office of Republican State Attorney Brian Kramer, said all individuals charged with illegal voting committed crimes because they knowingly registered to vote while ineligible, and then cast ballots.

“They knew they didn’t have the right to vote and they did it anyway,” Lloyd said. “If you’re a convicted felon and you have multiple felonies, then you know that you don’t have the right to vote.”

But that’s no longer the law in Florida.

In 2018, nearly two-thirds of Florida voters approved Amendment 4, which restores voting rights to most people with felony convictions who have completed the terms of their sentence. The amendment originally restored the right to vote to roughly 1.4 million people.

But shortly after the election, the state’s GOP-controlled legislature passed a law requiring that people with felony convictions pay off all fines, fees, and restitution associated with their sentence before they are eligible to register to vote. After GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law in June 2019, roughly 774,000 people who would have been eligible to vote were no longer allowed.

Multiple voting rights groups brought legal challenges to the law, and in an opinion in May 2020 , a federal judge said Republicans had created an “administrative train wreck” and ruled that the people blocked from voting could still participate in elections. But a federal appeals court overturned that order . The back-and-forth created widespread confusion and left many Floridians unclear about their eligibility to vote.

Fines and fees

States Newsroom could not determine how much Bolton knew about his unpaid fines and fees. The county jail only permits reporters to schedule calls with detainees with permission from the individual’s attorney, and Bolton’s public defender declined to comment on ongoing litigation. They said they don’t believe it’s in their client’s best interest to comment, either.

“We are disappointed that the State Attorney has chosen to prosecute any individuals under this statute, particularly considering the lack of clarity in law and the difficulty individuals face in determining if their sentences would be deemed ‘complete’ under the law,” Stacy Scott, the office’s lead public defender, wrote in an email.

Most of Bolton’s bills for court fees have been forwarded to collection agencies, according to court records. But Bolton’s sister said he hasn’t had a stable address or home for many years and may have been hard to track down.

It’s also unclear how Bolton could have determined that he owed unpaid fees while he was in the county jail, as he wouldn’t have been able to reach out to the clerk’s office to determine the total.

Lloyd said that Kramer is developing an initiative with supervisors of elections so that citizens can verify their voting status if they’re unsure, but no such system exists now.

“The state has an impenetrable system of records,” said Jonathan Diaz, a voting rights attorney with the Campaign Legal Center, which filed suit against Florida challenging the law requiring the payment of fines and fees. Even veteran county clerks have trouble figuring out who is eligible to vote, according to Diaz.

This bureaucratic morass is “by design because that’s the system that Florida created for this,” he added. The arrests, he said, are “more an indictment of Florida than anything else.”

Intention of Amendment 4

Florida law requires that citizens determine for themselves whether they are eligible to vote.

But Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition that campaigned successfully for Amendment 4, said that’s not consistent with what voters intended when they restored voting rights to people with felony convictions.

“This case exemplifies that our work to live up to the promise of Amendment 4 is far from over,” he said, referring to Bolton. “If people in Florida cannot rely on the government for assurances that they can vote, who can they rely on?”

Florida has no centralized system for someone with a felony conviction to determine whether they owe fines or court costs. For a person with a record in multiple counties, determining eligibility would require contacting multiple county clerks, some of whom do not have any written record of how much outstanding money people owe.

It’s common for people like Bolton, who lack a steady income and experience homelessness, to have unpaid court fines and fees, said Sarah Couture, Florida state director for the Fines and Fees Justice Center.

“In Florida statutes, judges are not given the ability at sentencing to take someone’s individual situation into consideration and do what is called an ability to pay assessment,” she said. “Most fines and fees are mandatory in assessment and their amounts are as well. Judges have very little discretion when it comes to fines and fees.”

It’s also not unique that Bolton owes $1,500 in attorneys fees, though he is indigent and needed public defenders provided by the state.

“Despite the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution, it is typical for indigent folks to not only pay for their public defense but also for their prosecution,” Couture said. “They even have to pay a $50 application fee for their public defender.”

Across the United States, 18 states charge an upfront application fee for a public defender and 43 states have authorization to charge for a public defender, according to FFJC.

Citizen complaint

The charges in Alachua County stem from a citizen complaint, according to Lloyd. Florida resident Mark Glaeser notified officials about a list of potential illegal voters last year, according to the Gainesville Sun .

Lloyd said the state attorney’s office sent the complaint to local law enforcement to investigate, but because the alleged offenses took place in the jail, which is operated by the sheriff, they passed the allegations on to the state.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is overseen by the governor and state Cabinet, comprising the independently elected attorney general, chief financial officer, and commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, conducted an eight-month investigation into the allegations.

More voters could also be charged with illegal voting as the investigation continues. And, advocates fear that, like Bolton, those who could be arrested may have no idea they’re even committing a crime.

“I don’t believe that he knew he was committing fraud,” Bolton’s sister said. “ I do feel like he is a pawn.”

The post Florida gave voting rights to people with felony convictions. Now some face charges for voting. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Farmer fined $18,000 for creek contamination and fish kill

A northeast Iowa farmer who hauls and applies soil conditioner to farm fields was aware one of his storage pits might be leaking but filled it anyway with the conditioner last summer, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak led to extensive pollution of a nearby creek that feeds the Turkey River. […] The post Farmer fined $18,000 for creek contamination and fish kill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dog breeder, serving jail time in four-day increments, still owes $60,000 in fines

Former Wayne County puppy mill operator Daniel Gingerich is serving his 30-day jail sentence in four-day increments in Ohio, and has yet to pay his court fees or the $60,000 in administrative penalties that were imposed last year. Earlier this year, Gingerich was charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with four counts of animal […] The post Dog breeder, serving jail time in four-day increments, still owes $60,000 in fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WPTV

Homelessness in Florida becoming middle-class problem

The pictures of a booming Florida are hard to miss. The state's population growth over the past 10 years leads the nation, construction has become as much a part of the state's landscape as its coastline and, according to the governor's office, the economy here is thriving. So, perhaps it's...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida activist seeks to ban Bible from schools for being too ‘woke’

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible, arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory, which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology. The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida Statutes#Voting Rights#Early Voting#Election Fraud#Racism#Republicans#Floridians#Fresh Take Florida#The University Of Florida
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy