Lee Township's recall election to take place Tuesday

Doug Kruger, a candidate in the Lee Township Supervisor recall election, left, and Lee Township Supervisor Kristy Gustafson, right. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

LEE TWP. — Supervisor Kristy Gustafson made a motion during the March 8, 2021 board meeting to approve a $355,000 agreement with Republic Services for curbside solid waste pickup.

Clerk Laura Dawson voted “no.”

Trustee Darla Rippee voted “yes.”

Trustee Lawrence Henry voted “no.”

Treasurer William Stewart voted "yes," all according to the March 8, 2021 board meeting minutes.

Gustafson's motion was to transition trash removal process from Lee Township's Waste Station to curbside-without-recycle solution "without using the township's bid process or establishing an assessed district." This is the language included in a petition circulated by resident Doug Kruger which formally began the recall process in Lee Township.

Following the 2021 vote, a protest, multiple special meetings of the board, attacks on social media and near residential homes have taken place over the last year. Two years of tension and animosity between residents and township officials resulted in a recall election that will be held on Tuesday, May 3.

May 3 Vote: Take a look at a sample ballot

When? Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Where? Lee Township Hall, located at 1485 W. Olson Road and 9 Mile.

How? In-person or mail in vote. The township website has posted a sample ballot. It can be viewed here .

Lee Township residents voting during the Tuesday, May 3 special election should vote for the candidate they want to hold office.

Kruger sponsored the petition with language against Gustafson — he is seeking her removal from office and also wants to replace her as supervisor. Residents considered recalling Stewart but ultimately, he was not eligible under state law.

“This recall was based on the fact that Darla and Kristy arbitrarily took away the residents' right to vote,” Kruger said. “The closing of the transfer station in this manner was simply the catalyst and opened the eyes of many of the residents and ignited a legitimate and huge concern involving many additional failures involving the current board.”

In a township of nearly 4,000 residents, more than 395 people have supported the effort to prompt a recall election, which will take place during a special election on Tuesday. Dawson signed the petition to recall both Gustafson and Rippee, circulated by Kruger.

Despite the prolonged divisive process in the township, Gustafson said she’s committed to her goals that she campaigned on before she was elected as the township supervisor.

“I'm here as one vote to make the township a better place, to make sure that we're watching our fiscal spending, to make sure that things are flowing properly and it continues to be a great place to live,” Gustafson told the Daily News on Tuesday.

A look at disputed concerns in Lee Township

While the closure of the waste station is not the only topic, it is the only disputed topic of three main concerns that is cited in the township and county documents, which kicked off the formal recall process.

Both approved petitions, sponsored by Kruger and resident Jasna Appell, for circulation included language regarding the closure of the waste station.

Kruger’s petition reads as follows: On March 8th, 2021 Rippee voted “yes” on a motion to transition (the) township trash removal process from the Lee Township Waste Station to “curbside without recycle” solution, without using the Lee Township bid process nor establishing an assessed district.

Appell’s petition, deemed clear by the county process but not circulated for signatures, added language surrounding township resolutions. The second point of the petition against both Rippee and Gustafson reads as follows: a resolution passed on April 12, 2021 “increased the annual waste charge to residents by more than 250% from $85 to $226.”

As the Midland Daily News previously reported , Gustafson said the waste station takes about $30,000 per month to operate. Lee Township residents paid $226 during the prior tax season. She said the next winter tax bill is expected at $215 with recycling services at the township hall, which are to be provided by Midland Recyclers.

During a previous meeting on March 29, Dawson presented pieces of documentation she had retrieved from the Midland County Services Building. The documents were from the Midland County Board of Canvassers, certifying the results of proposals regarding the township's waste disposal practices in the 1988 general primary election. She said the results of the two proposals set the precedent of the compactor's operation being solely up to the vote of local residents.

"Since that era, we no longer hold an annual meeting of the electors, therefore it doesn't have to be on the ballot," Gustafson said last April. She also pointed to the Act 451 of 1994 passed by the Michigan Legislature , which allows municipalities to make these types of decisions for their township.

Last year, Gustafson said as soon as those costs can be cut and Lee Township only has liabilities to the city landfill and a waste hauling service, the township can get ahead to start keeping costs down for residents in the coming years.

However, Kruger said a forensic audit should be done to base the next steps.

The township budget

Concerns with the township’s budget and finances rose last April from the initial discussions, relating to the then-potential closure of the dump.

“We need an audit of our records – there’s holes; there’s things missing,” said Gustafson, during an April 2021 meeting.

More recently, Kruger said one of his first priorities, if elected, is to schedule a forensic audit of the township's financial “books” because Gustafson did not schedule an audit for the township. He acknowledged that Gustafson approved the measure for an audit, but Kruger said it has not yet happened.

“The $200,000 deficit is mind-blowing to most residents,” Kruger said. “The fact is we can't sustain that, that we're already dipping into the general fund on a year to year basis.”

Gustafson told the Daily News on Tuesday that she is not concerned with the current projected deficit.

“The budget doesn't generally reach that top line,” she said, adding there's been additional costs, such as a special election.

Gustafson said one of the higher costs in the Lee Township budget has been related to elections. She said the election budget was around $9,000 last year. Gustafson said Midland County estimates a cost of $15,000 relating to this upcoming special election.

When asked about the potential action following the audit, Kruger said "there can be steps taken after forensic audit, but we need to know the details before we can move forward." Gustafson said she's contributed a lot of research, time and effort into the decisions made for the township.

"I do it for everybody as a whole," she said. "While it might not benefit you or me, it may benefit the majority of the people. Even if you don't see it."