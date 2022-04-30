ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Four People Injured in Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

By Luke Lonien
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 52 in Rochester Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a car was entering...

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

