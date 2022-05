VALDERS (WLUK) -- Valders High School graduate Luke Goedeke was home with his closest family and friends when he got a call Friday telling him he was going to the NFL. "Obviously everyone has to be quiet when I'm on the phone but everyone just went nuts after," said Goedeke. "Saw my name across the screen, it was a surreal moment I'll never forget. Life-changing by far. "

