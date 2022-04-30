ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams attending the Met Gala: ‘He’s been dying to go’

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxx7T_0fP6gicS00

Mayor Eric Adams’ former political rival Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa predicts that Adams might stand out at Monday’s Met Gala as much as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez did when she wore her “Tax the Rich” dress last year.

“He’s very much a message guy,” Sliwa said. “He wants to shine but he’s also the crypto king and his whole push now is to make New York to be the center of crypto. So he’ll be in a perfect, custom-made suit and wearing the Ferragamo shoes he loves but I wonder if also show up wearing a necklace with a Bitcoin on it. He’ll want to steal the show and he wants to generate money for the city the all the heavy hitters at the gala.”

Maybe, but maybe not. City Hall is keeping a tight lid on what the city’s biggest fashion plate will be wearing to the gala — and who’s dressing him. They won’t even confirm or deny whether he’s attending.

But several sources who have accompanied the mayor to what one called his his “home away from home,” the elite private club Zero Bond, say his many nights out with boldface fashionistas and other celebrities have just whetted Adams’s appetite for an iconic event like the Met Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMPrx_0fP6gicS00
Adams attended New York Fashion Week shows in February, including Michael Kors’.
Getty Images for Michael Kors

“He’s been dying to go for years,” one of the mayor’s longtime friends told The Post. “So I’m sure whatever he’s planning to will be fabulous and it won’t be a conventional pinstripe suit. It might even be something great off the rack that he has tailored. I’ll tell you what, though, he’ll be dressing himself. People think he has a stylist. No way. I’ve been at his house when he dressed himself. He’s always been like this, even before he lost weight. He just has so much more of an ability to show off how he looks now.”

Victor Mohan, of the city’s high-end Mohan Custom Tailors, has made “three or four” navy blue and charcoal gray bespoke suits for Adams since he was elected mayor, but isn’t involved in his Met Gala outfit.

Adams first came to the shop in 2006 with the son-in-law of David Dinkins, but didn’t have anything made until this past November, right after he was elected mayor. Mohan said that an assistant of Adams’ at City Hall, who he called “the mayor’s fashion person,” arrived at the Madison Avenue store to scout it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPKDJ_0fP6gicS00
Adams (right) is regularly photographed at hotspots hanging out with celebrities, like Mary J. Blige at Brooklyn Chophouse.
Getty Images

Mohan and Adams later pored over the materials they would use to make Mohan suits from scratch — fabric from Zegna, Loro Piana, Dormeuil and Scabal. The suits cost about $2,000 apiece, Mohan said.

“In this climate where everyone has gone remote and everyone wants to go business casual, it’s good for people to watch the mayor and see how sharp he looks and how it good it makes you feel to wear a beautiful suit,” Mohan told The Post. “So the mayor isn’t just a great dresser, he’s an inspiring example to the city and what we hope to get back to.”

Adams showed up at the Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors ( sitting with Anna Wintour ) Fashion Week shows in February. He’s also rubbed elbows with Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell, A$AP Rocky and Jon Batiste. He’s regularly spotted at Broadway shows (“Paradise Square,” “Plaza Suite”), hip bars and restaurants (Casa Cipriani, Brooklyn Chophouse) and parties like a recent Wells Fargo bash at One Vanderbilt, where he was pictured with Floyd Mayweather and model Cara Delevingne .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgPJi_0fP6gicS00
He’s become known for dapper style, like this look worn to the Ralph Lauren NYFW show.
GC Images

A source said organizers of the Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Private Launch Event “invited Adams to the BILT party, but he did not RSVP. He showed up … out of nowhere. He shook hands, took some pictures and asked to speak. He stood on the side of the stage and waited for Wyclef to finish his performance and then took the stage and did his “Get your butts back to NYC” speech.

“It was totally unsolicited. But I felt like people were excited to see him. He was mingling with everyone,” said the source. “He took his time and was accessible taking pictures with everyone.”

Lawyer and lobbyist Brad Gerstman, who named Adams to his annual Best Dressed Politician list this year, said the mayor cannot accept any clothes — including his Met Gala outfit — for free or even at a discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQd03_0fP6gicS00
Adams was spotted Wednesday at Zero Bond with Naomi Campbell and Jon Batiste.
@naomi/Instagram

Adams already let it be known that he favors Ray-Ban Total Black aviator glasses after he spotted President Obama wearing them and likes the Florsheim Berkley penny loafer as much as he does his Ferragamos. He also is fond of Joseph Abboud Tan Modern Fit Chino pants.

“The Met Gala is right up his alley — for so many reasons,” said the mayor’s friend. “He’s out four or five nights every week to begin with. He can be out until 1 a.m. and be at the office sharp and clear-headed at 5 a.m. He’s got a lot of energy and he’s smart. And he can’t be alone. Eric can’t be alone for five minutes. He’s obsessed with celebrity and all that goes with it.”

He also knows, the friend continued, that “rich and successful people have left New York or are leaving in droves. De Blasio alienated all those people. Eric has to win them back and inspire them — and he does that by being a power dresser and showing up where they show up.”

Additional reporting by Kirsten Fleming

Comments / 2

Related
FOXBusiness

NYC grocery chain CEO 'mad as hell' as crime plagues Big Apple

Billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis is "mad as hell" after New York City’s surging violent crime hit home this week. The CEO of Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss his $10,000 reward offer for information relating to an armed robbery at a Gristedes store on the Upper East Side. According to police, two thieves got away with more than $3,000 after tying up two workers and reportedly holding one at gunpoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police union, governor respond after Mayor Adams calls out phone use

NEW YORK -- There have been stunning developments about subway safety. The head of the MTA on Wednesday tried to assure riders there really are more cops on the trains as transit crime continues to skyrocket.And Mayor Eric Adams' vow to go after transit cops who don't appear to be doing their jobs received intense pushback from both the governor and the police union, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.Adams is a former transit cop, which gave added significance to his complaint, echoing rider complaints, about cops who are seen reading their smartphones instead of patrolling the platforms or the trains.He has also been in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to NYC in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning singer and actress stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetric cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Every Glamorous Look Blake Lively Wore to the Met Gala, From 2008 to Today

Blake Lively has not walked the Met Gala steps since 2018, but that's likely to change very soon. The 34-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds are this year's co-chairs for the annual event that fundraises for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As part of the current exhibit, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Lively will dress to fit the theme, which The New York Times's chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman described on Twitter as "Gilded Glamour." The idea of elaborate and regal-esque outfits amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine has sparked controversy, with influencer Bryanboy making headlines for his comment, "Gilded glamour at a time of war, let them eat cake."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Distractify

Here's the Met Gala 2022 Theme, Explained

"Fashion’s biggest night," aka the Met Gala, is back at the Costume Institute at New York City's renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event typically takes place each year on the first Monday of May and gives celebs and fashion industry insiders a chance to play with costume fashion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Met Gala Returns to Traditional Spot on First Monday in May

Well, hello first Monday in May. The year's biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is. It's been just under eight months since the...
MUSIC
SheKnows

All Of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Most Elaborate Met Gala Looks Over The Years

When you play the ever-so iconic Carrie Bradshaw for over 20 years, you’re bound to pick up her lavish fashion sense — and that’s exactly what happened to Sarah Jessica Parker. The Sex and the City star arrives in style wherever she goes, especially during fashion’s biggest night. With every year she attends, Parker arrives at the Met Gala with a gown that makes her look like an ornate goddess.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mansionglobal.com

Janet Jackson Wants $8.995 Million for the New York Condo She’s Owned for 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after she bought it, Janet Jackson is listing her apartment on New York’s Central Park for $8.995 million. Ms. Jackson, who rose to stardom in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits such as “Miss You Much” and “Together Again,” and who is the sister of the late performer Michael Jackson, purchased the apartment for $2.8 million in 1998, records show.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
David Dinkins
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Cara Delevingne
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Look Is, Of Course, Good As Hell

All the rumors are true: Lizzo totally slayed her 2022 Met Gala look. The singer, 34, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in Thom Browne. Of course, she made sure to stop and pose for fresh photos with the bomb lighting while walking the red carpet (see every star's look for this year's Met Ball theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here).
BEAUTY & FASHION
CW33

Five things to watch for at Monday’s Met Gala

(The Hill) – The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala benefiting the Costume Institute is set to take place on Monday night, bringing out a who’s who of the fashion and entertainment worlds. One of fashion’s biggest nights, the event has also played host to political messages...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#New York Fashion Week#Met Gala#Guardian Angels#The Post
Page Six

What is ‘Gilded Glamour’ and why is it this year’s Met Gala theme?

The Met Gala is set to return on the first Monday in May, after several postponements thanks to COVID-19. Fashion’s biggest red carpet will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, and is sure to draw major star power. While 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed gala was pushed to September, this year’s will serve as a continuation of sorts, with a slightly tweaked (but still all-American) theme and a new dress code that’s sure to inspire everyone from Kim Kardashian to Rihanna. With hosts Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theodysseyonline.com

25 Reasons To Be Proud You're From New York City

The greatest city in the world is undeniably New York City. At times, we have all hated living in New York City. From the rat invested subways to the overly enthusiastic tourists, many New Yorkers seem to forget why so many people are in awe whenever they see those skyscrapers for the first time. Whether you were born in the big city, lived here your whole life or you just moved here recently, here are 25 reasons to remind you of why you should be proud you’re from the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch the Met Gala Livestream

Fashion’s biggest night is back on May 2, with the Met Gala returning to its traditional first Monday in May slot after two years of COVID cancellations and date changes. This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which piggybacks off of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Historic Dress to the Met GalaMet Gala: All the Details on Red-Carpet Arrivals and ExhibitionThe Hollywood Film Directors Who Are Art Directing the Met Gala's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

This Is How Phoebe Dynevor Is Prepping for Her First Met Gala

When Phoebe Dynevor isn’t in Bridgerton attire, she’s in workout clothes. But to celebrate fashion’s biggest night, the actress got all dressed up for the red carpet. At the Met Gala pre-party Friday, the star wore a soft golden halter dress by Louis Vuitton, in line with the American Hustle motif and the gala’s Gilded Glamour theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy