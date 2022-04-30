Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano prediction: Back the Irish in clash of titans

The biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing is on display tonight, as Katie Taylor defends her four lightweight championships against former unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

Serrano is the slight favorite heading into the fight at -140 (BetMGM). When looking at the favored outcomes, however, the most likely outcome via the odds is Serrano via decision at +160, beating out Taylor via decision (+175) or Serrano via KO (+330).

Fresh off of a victory over Firuza Sharipova, Katie Taylor (20-0) is considered to be a true great of female boxing. Taylor is set to defend her undisputed lightweight titles against seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano. The pressure is certainly on for the Irish boxer as the bout has been billed as the ‘biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing.’

As for Amanda Serrano (42-1-1), the American is coming off of a decision win over Miriam Gutierrez back in December of 2021. With 30 wins coming via a form of knockout, there is no doubt that Serrano will be Taylor’s toughest test yet inside the ring. Fighting on home soil, Serrano will be aiming to impress the home crows this weekend

Last time out in the Garden, Katie Taylor secured a majority decision over Delfine Persoon, who earned a first career loss against Taylor.

Serrano’s power is what’s giving her the overall status as favorite as Taylor has basically no realistic chance of scoring a stoppage. With that in mind, if you want to make the play for Taylor, it makes more sense to take the decision line rather than the +120 straight bet on her simply to win.

Taylor is an exceptional boxer, as is Serrano, but being able to get the most likely Taylor outcome at a line as high as +160 is a great value.

The pick: Katie Taylor by decision @ +175 via BetMGM