Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano prediction: Back the Irish in clash of titans

By Action Network
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGXuL_0fP6gdCp00

The biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing is on display tonight, as Katie Taylor defends her four lightweight championships against former unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

Serrano is the slight favorite heading into the fight at -140 (BetMGM). When looking at the favored outcomes, however, the most likely outcome via the odds is Serrano via decision at +160, beating out Taylor via decision (+175) or Serrano via KO (+330).

Taylor vs. Serrano: The Analysis

Fresh off of a victory over Firuza Sharipova, Katie Taylor (20-0) is considered to be a true great of female boxing. Taylor is set to defend her undisputed lightweight titles against seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano. The pressure is certainly on for the Irish boxer as the bout has been billed as the ‘biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing.’

As for Amanda Serrano (42-1-1), the American is coming off of a decision win over Miriam Gutierrez back in December of 2021. With 30 wins coming via a form of knockout, there is no doubt that Serrano will be Taylor’s toughest test yet inside the ring. Fighting on home soil, Serrano will be aiming to impress the home crows this weekend

Last time out in the Garden, Katie Taylor secured a majority decision over Delfine Persoon, who earned a first career loss against Taylor.

Serrano’s power is what’s giving her the overall status as favorite as Taylor has basically no realistic chance of scoring a stoppage. With that in mind, if you want to make the play for Taylor, it makes more sense to take the decision line rather than the +120 straight bet on her simply to win.

Taylor is an exceptional boxer, as is Serrano, but being able to get the most likely Taylor outcome at a line as high as +160 is a great value.

The pick: Katie Taylor by decision @ +175 via BetMGM

Boxing Scene

Serrano: I've Always Wanted To Be First Boricua To Become Undisputed Champion

NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano has cherished every boxing record she has established, particularly those proudly representing Puerto Rico. There still remains at least one unfinished piece of business. “I’ve always wanted to be the first Boricua to become undisputed champion,” Serrano told BoxingScene.com. “We’ve had so many great...
MMAmania.com

Taylor vs. Serrano: Watch live undercard video stream

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will make history when they become the first female duo to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two veterans will square off later this evening (Sat., Apr. 30, 2022) live on DAZN and duke it out for Taylor’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight titles.
FanSided

Conor McGregor reacts to Katie Taylor win

Irishman and former UFC double-champion, Conor McGregor, congratulates Katie Taylor on win. Conor McGregor is no stranger to big fights. The former UFC two-division champion has been through several title fights over the course of his career, including becoming the UFC’s first simultaneous world champ in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.
The Independent

Canelo vs Bivol live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns to light-heavyweight this weekend, as the undisputed super-middleweight champion looks to add Dmitry Bivol’s WBA title to his collection.Canelo, who has held world titles in four weight classes, previously fought at light-heavyweight in 2019, stopping Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO belt.Last time out, the Mexican superstar knocked out Caleb Plant late on to become the first fighter at super-middleweight to reign as undisputed champion in the four-belt era, and the first from his country to be undisputed title holder in any division.Russian Bivol, 31, enters this bout unbeaten at 19-0 with 11 knockouts to his...
BoxingNews24.com

Video Preview: Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2

Coming up on May 14th, in a bout that will be broadcast on Showtime, the unified IBf/WBC/WBA junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo will square off in a rematch against WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano. Their first bout ended in a draw, so this will be the second time these two will have battled for the undisputed crown at 154. Who will win the rematch for undisputed supremacy in the 154 pound weight class?
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul Claims Hearn, Taylor's Handlers Thought Fight Was a Draw

Jake Paul, promoter for Amanda Serrano, feels strongly that Saturday's fight with Katie Taylor should have been scored, at best, a draw. He felt his boxer had clearly won the fight. Taylor won a ten round split decision over Serrano to retain her undisputed lightweight crown at Madison Square Garden...
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Katie Taylor Survives Massive Onslaught From Amanda Serrano In A Historic Madison Square Garden Bout

Madison Square Garden is primarily known as the home of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and St. John’s Red Storm, but it’s also known as the venue where boxing champions are made. Over the years, the historic arena has hosted major fights like Ali-Frazier I and Joshua-Ruiz I while also welcoming champions such as Gennadiy Golovkin and Joe Louis. While the crowds at Madison Square Garden have seen a lot over the years, they’ve never seen anything quite like this. For the first time in history, two women headline a boxing event at the venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
