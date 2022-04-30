This graphic design online course bundle is now just $5 a class

Thanks to technology, the world of art has changed. From working within innovative programs like Photoshop and Figma to creating NFTs , digital artists have access to a brand new world of creativity. If you’d like to try your hand at graphic design, but aren’t quite sure where to start, The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle can help. Get access to eight informative courses on a wide range of topics for just $40 — that’s just $5 a course — for a limited time.

Ready to become a digital artist? Start by mastering the programs that you’ll be becoming familiar with, like Premiere, Photoshop, Figma and more.

Four-point-six out of five-star-rated instructor Phil Ebiner is a talented videographer and editor who will walk you through the basics of Adobe Premiere Pro CC for beginners, helping you learn to edit videos professionally. This course scored a 4.7-star rating from past students, thanks to the way it helps those brand new to editing hop in and start creating. By the end of the class, students edit a one minute documentary with supplied footage so you’ll be a seasoned pro after.

If you want to be an artist, you are going to need to know the ins and outs of Photoshop. 4.7 star-rated instructor Cristian Doru Barin shows you how he made over a million dollars in the course, Photoshop in One Million From Photoshop . With a 4.9 star rating from past students, this class teaches you how to use Photoshop in a smarter way.

Want to learn how to make money with NFTs? Entrepreneur Academy, which has well-known online instructors with a 4.5-star rating, teaches An Artists Complete NFT Guide: Sell Your First Digital Art , which shows artists how to use their skills to create their own NFTs.

Become a digital artist with help from The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle. It’s on sale now for $40 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.