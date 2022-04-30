ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

This graphic design online course bundle is now just $5 a class

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419r7P_0fP6gcK600

Thanks to technology, the world of art has changed. From working within innovative programs like Photoshop and Figma to creating NFTs , digital artists have access to a brand new world of creativity. If you’d like to try your hand at graphic design, but aren’t quite sure where to start, The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle can help. Get access to eight informative courses on a wide range of topics for just $40 — that’s just $5 a course — for a limited time.

Ready to become a digital artist? Start by mastering the programs that you’ll be becoming familiar with, like Premiere, Photoshop, Figma and more.

The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle , $40, original price: $1,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tb8Q_0fP6gcK600

Buy Now

Four-point-six out of five-star-rated instructor Phil Ebiner is a talented videographer and editor who will walk you through the basics of Adobe Premiere Pro CC for beginners, helping you learn to edit videos professionally. This course scored a 4.7-star rating from past students, thanks to the way it helps those brand new to editing hop in and start creating. By the end of the class, students edit a one minute documentary with supplied footage so you’ll be a seasoned pro after.

If you want to be an artist, you are going to need to know the ins and outs of Photoshop. 4.7 star-rated instructor Cristian Doru Barin shows you how he made over a million dollars in the course, Photoshop in One Million From Photoshop . With a 4.9 star rating from past students, this class teaches you how to use Photoshop in a smarter way.

Want to learn how to make money with NFTs? Entrepreneur Academy, which has well-known online instructors with a 4.5-star rating, teaches An Artists Complete NFT Guide: Sell Your First Digital Art , which shows artists how to use their skills to create their own NFTs.

Become a digital artist with help from The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle. It’s on sale now for $40 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Brave browser update eliminates another excuse not to abandon Google Chrome

Brave has released version 1.38 of its privacy-centric browser for desktop and Android which features a refreshed Brave Shields panel, de-AMP-ed pages and a new Gemini custodial wallet integration for Brave Rewards. Unlike Google Chrome and other popular mainstream browsers, privacy is at the heart of Brave and it’s enabled...
TECHNOLOGY
InsideHook

This Is the Simplest Way to Explain the Metaverse

Ask someone today what the metaverse is and you’re bound to get a confused look. Or a wrong answer. That was the conclusion reached earlier this year by the market research firm Ipsus, which conducted a series of surveys to determine what we did and did not know about the so-called “metaverse.”
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Design#Creativity#Digital Art#Adobe Premiere Pro Cc#Photoshop
makeuseof.com

How to Open Google Sheet Spreadsheets With Microsoft Excel

Google Sheets is a free web-based spreadsheet app that enables you to access your spreadsheets anywhere on any device with internet access. However, the web-based aspect of Google Sheets is a blade that cuts both ways. Sometimes you may want to have your spreadsheet stored on a physical device to...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

1Password 8 for Mac now available with new interface and improved Watchtower

Popular password manager platform 1Password last year announced that it was working on a major update for the Mac version of its app. Today, 1Password 8 is now being rolled out to macOS users with multiple enhancements and new features, including a redesigned interface and improved Watchtower. The company says...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Notion review: Why (and how) I rely on this powerful productivity tool

Notion is a cloud-based application that's actually quite a challenge to describe. So, before attempting to explain what Notion is or what it can do, I'll tell you this: I rely on it. I'm a paying customer. Notion comes with a free tier, but my wife and I each have a paying account because it's important to both business and household management.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Add Shutdown Options to Windows 11’s Desktop Context Menu

The shutdown menu is probably one of the most used one in Windows. It's always a good idea to initiate a proper shutdown when turning off your PC, and most users shut down their Windows from the Start menu. However, there are other ways you can select to shut down...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
hackernoon.com

The Impact of AI on Businesses and Digital Marketing

AI has opened the path for everything from road traffic control to fraud detection to aiding doctors and surgeons in a variety of medical operations. Like any other technology, AI is also an amplifier and depends upon how it is used, if used for noble causes, it has the potential to change our lives for good, and there are negative fallouts too if used in adverse ways. In this blog, we will see the impacts of AI on businesses, digital marketing and how much investment is flowing into the sector.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Meta Reportedly Plans to Release Four More VR Headsets by 2024

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, plans to release four more VR headsets between now and 2024, according to a report Monday from The Information, citing an internal company roadmap. The first will be Meta's upcoming high-end VR headset, dubbed Project Cambria, which could reportedly be released around September. The...
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

Exploring Social AR with Aladin Ben

Hackernoon got an exclusive interview with Aladin Ben, Meekey founder, at the Non-fungible Conference, in Lisbon, who shared insights on his background and experience. Aladin Ben is an award-winning, transformational gaming executive known for turning startups into successful business ventures. With a proven track record of raising capital and slashing expenses with deep industry connections laser-focused on business objectives, strategic and operational skills, and experience, Aladin reinforces a culture of accountability and a high work ethic.
COMPUTERS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Social Native to lead social commerce conversation as Adweek's Premier Partner for Social Media Week 2022

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Native, a leading global marketplace providing scalable content solutions for businesses, joins Google as one of four Premier Presenting Partners for Social Media Week North America 2022 (#SMW) taking place in New York May 9-11. Adweek's agenda shows Social Native will head discussion on social commerce, as the event's only end-to-end creator and UGC technology platform.
INTERNET
The Next Web

The ultimate guide to video editing for newbies

Ever watched a YouTube or TikTok video and thought, “I could create something like that”? Well, that’s easier said than done when you haven’t created a video before. While our unlimited access to content makes video creation appear simple (if there are so many videos out there, it can’t be that hard, right?), there are a few common pitfalls first-time video makers often run into.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Amazon Is Giving Away 16 Free Kindle Kids Ebooks for Children's Book Week

For World Book Day in April, Amazon gave away 10 free Kindle ebooks from around the world. Though that promotion ended, now it's Children's Book Week, and Amazon is giving away 16 highly-rated children's ebooks to celebrate. You must have an Amazon account to download the books and a Kindle, Amazon Fire tablet or the Kindle app on a phone, tablet or PC to read them, but there aren't any restrictions or special memberships (you don't need Amazon Prime) needed to download them. All 16 ebooks are free through May 8.
INTERNET
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy