Gas prices rise again in NJ, around nation

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices increased again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued high crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.17, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.91 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.15, up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.88 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say upward pressure on prices due to concerns about less Russian oil entering the global market is being countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. As a result, more U.S. residents are seeing prices at the pump top $4 per gallon just ahead of the summer driving season.

