High school soccer playoffs begin next week. Here is a look at schedule, matchups
The SC High School League soccer playoffs get started this week.
The boys start on May 2 and girls on May 3. The championships will be May 13-14 at Irmo High School.
Brackets for SCISA playoffs will be released later this week with playoffs starting May 9 and championships May 13-14.
Class 5A Girls
Upper State
Tuesday
Region 2 No. 4 at JL Mann
Ridge View at Fort Mill
Woodmont at Wade Hampton-G
Nation Ford at Spring Valley
Region 4 No. 4 at Clover
Dorman at Mauldin
Boiling Springs at Blythewood
TL Hanna at Riverside
Lower State
Sumter at Chapin
Fort Dorchester at Cane Bay
White Knoll at St. James
Berkeley at West Ashley
Summerville at Wando
Carolina Forest at River Bluff
Stratford at Ashley Ridge
Lexington at Socastee
Class 4A Girls
Upper State
Tuesday
Indian Land (bye)
Lugoff-Elgin at Easley
South Pointe at Greenville
AC Flora (bye)
Travelers Rest (bye)
Greer at Catawba Ridge
Walhalla at Dreher
Eastside (bye)
Lower State
West Florence (bye)
Hilton Head Island at North Augusta
Bluffton at North Myrtle Beach
Aiken (bye)
James Island (bye)
Hartsville at South Aiken
Airport at Lucy Beckham
Myrtle Beach (bye)
Class 3A Girls
Tuesday
Upper State
Blue Ridge at Woodruff
Belton-Hone Path at Chester
Union County at Powdersville
Lower Richland at Wren
Keenan at Daniel
Chapman at Palmetto
West-Oak at Mid-Carolina
Berea at Clinton
Lower State
Georgetown at Gilbert
Lake City at Region 8 No. 2
Battery Creek at Camden
BC/Fox Creek at Aynor
Region 5 No. 4 at Waccamaw
Ocranside Collegiate at Crestwood
Lakewood at Region 8 No. 1
Loris at BC/Fox Creek
Class 2A
Tuesday
Christ Church (bye)
Batesburg-Leesville at Ninety Six
Greenville Tech at Greer MC
Andrew Jackson (bye)
Phillip Simmons (bye)
Newberry at Brashier MC
Columbia at Silver Bluff
Buford (bye)
St. Joseph’s (bye)
Barnwell at The Governor’s School
Woodland at York Prep
Wade Hampton (H) (bye)
Dixe (bye)
Marion at Gray Collegiate
Saluda at Landrum
Southside Christian (bye)
Class 5A Boys
Upper State
Monday
Spartanburg at JL Mann
Blythewood/Rock Hill at Clover
Woodmont at Riverside
Fort Mill at Blythewood/Rock Hill
Northwestern at Nation Ford
Wade Hampton at TL Hanna
Boiling Springs at Spring Valley
Mauldin at Dorman
Lower State
Sumter at Chapin
West Ashley at Stratford/Wando
Dutch Fork at Carolina Forest
Cane Bay at Fort Dorchester
Stall at Wando.Straford
St. James at River Bluff
Goose Creek at Ashley Ridge
Lexington at Socastee
Class 4A Boys
Upper State
Monday
Catawba Ridge (bye)
Irmo at Westside
Lancaster at Greenville
AC Flora (bye)
Easley (bye)
Greenwood at Indian Land
Travelers Rest at Dreher
Eastside (bye)
Lower State
West Florence (bye)
Region 7 No. 4 at South Aiken
Beaufort at Myrtle Beach/NMB
North Augusta (bye)
James Island (bye)
South Florence at Aiken
Midland Valley at May River
Myrtle Beach/NMB (bye)
Class 3A Boys
Upper State
Monday
Carolina at Chapman
Region 1 No. 3 at Chester
Broome at Powdersville
Fairfield Central at Region 1 No. 2
Lower Richland at Region 1 No. 1
Woodruff at Berea
Region 1 No. 4 at Mid-Carolina
Southside at Clinton
Lower State
Aynor at Brookland-Cayce
Marlboro/Lake City at Academic Magnet
Hanahan at Crestwood
Fox Creek at Georgetown
Swansea at Waccamaw
Biship England at Camden
Marlboro/Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate
Loris at Gilbert
Class 2A
Monday
Gray Collegiate (bye)
Wade Hampton at Edisto
Eau Claire at Buford
Ridgeland-Hardeeville (bye)
St. Joseph’s (bye)
Landrum at Batesburg-Leesville
Cheraw at Brashier MC
Andrew Jackson (bye)
Christ Church (bye)
Chesnee at Woodland
Marion at York Prep
Columbia (bye)
Newberry (bye)
Silver Bluff at Saluda
Barnwell at Greenville Tech
Phillip Simmons (bye)
Class A Boys
Wednesday
Southside Christian (bye)
Denmark-Olar at Branchville
Calhoun at Dixie
Lewisville at Ridge Spring Monetta
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Palmetto Scholars
Bridges Prep at Charleston M&S
Whale Branch at Royal Live Oaks
Military Magnet at St. John’s
