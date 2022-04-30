High school soccer playoffs begin next week. Here is a look at schedule, matchups

The SC High School League soccer playoffs get started this week.

The boys start on May 2 and girls on May 3. The championships will be May 13-14 at Irmo High School.

Brackets for SCISA playoffs will be released later this week with playoffs starting May 9 and championships May 13-14.

Class 5A Girls

Upper State

Tuesday

Region 2 No. 4 at JL Mann

Ridge View at Fort Mill

Woodmont at Wade Hampton-G

Nation Ford at Spring Valley

Region 4 No. 4 at Clover

Dorman at Mauldin

Boiling Springs at Blythewood

TL Hanna at Riverside

Lower State

Sumter at Chapin

Fort Dorchester at Cane Bay

White Knoll at St. James

Berkeley at West Ashley

Summerville at Wando

Carolina Forest at River Bluff

Stratford at Ashley Ridge

Lexington at Socastee

Class 4A Girls

Upper State

Tuesday

Indian Land (bye)

Lugoff-Elgin at Easley

South Pointe at Greenville

AC Flora (bye)

Travelers Rest (bye)

Greer at Catawba Ridge

Walhalla at Dreher

Eastside (bye)

Lower State

West Florence (bye)

Hilton Head Island at North Augusta

Bluffton at North Myrtle Beach

Aiken (bye)

James Island (bye)

Hartsville at South Aiken

Airport at Lucy Beckham

Myrtle Beach (bye)

Class 3A Girls

Tuesday

Upper State

Blue Ridge at Woodruff

Belton-Hone Path at Chester

Union County at Powdersville

Lower Richland at Wren

Keenan at Daniel

Chapman at Palmetto

West-Oak at Mid-Carolina

Berea at Clinton

Lower State

Georgetown at Gilbert

Lake City at Region 8 No. 2

Battery Creek at Camden

BC/Fox Creek at Aynor

Region 5 No. 4 at Waccamaw

Ocranside Collegiate at Crestwood

Lakewood at Region 8 No. 1

Loris at BC/Fox Creek

Class 2A

Tuesday

Christ Church (bye)

Batesburg-Leesville at Ninety Six

Greenville Tech at Greer MC

Andrew Jackson (bye)

Phillip Simmons (bye)

Newberry at Brashier MC

Columbia at Silver Bluff

Buford (bye)

St. Joseph’s (bye)

Barnwell at The Governor’s School

Woodland at York Prep

Wade Hampton (H) (bye)

Dixe (bye)

Marion at Gray Collegiate

Saluda at Landrum

Southside Christian (bye)

Class 5A Boys

Upper State

Monday

Spartanburg at JL Mann

Blythewood/Rock Hill at Clover

Woodmont at Riverside

Fort Mill at Blythewood/Rock Hill

Northwestern at Nation Ford

Wade Hampton at TL Hanna

Boiling Springs at Spring Valley

Mauldin at Dorman

Lower State

Sumter at Chapin

West Ashley at Stratford/Wando

Dutch Fork at Carolina Forest

Cane Bay at Fort Dorchester

Stall at Wando.Straford

St. James at River Bluff

Goose Creek at Ashley Ridge

Lexington at Socastee

Class 4A Boys

Upper State

Monday

Catawba Ridge (bye)

Irmo at Westside

Lancaster at Greenville

AC Flora (bye)

Easley (bye)

Greenwood at Indian Land

Travelers Rest at Dreher

Eastside (bye)

Lower State

West Florence (bye)

Region 7 No. 4 at South Aiken

Beaufort at Myrtle Beach/NMB

North Augusta (bye)

James Island (bye)

South Florence at Aiken

Midland Valley at May River

Myrtle Beach/NMB (bye)

Class 3A Boys

Upper State

Monday

Carolina at Chapman

Region 1 No. 3 at Chester

Broome at Powdersville

Fairfield Central at Region 1 No. 2

Lower Richland at Region 1 No. 1

Woodruff at Berea

Region 1 No. 4 at Mid-Carolina

Southside at Clinton

Lower State

Aynor at Brookland-Cayce

Marlboro/Lake City at Academic Magnet

Hanahan at Crestwood

Fox Creek at Georgetown

Swansea at Waccamaw

Biship England at Camden

Marlboro/Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate

Loris at Gilbert

Class 2A

Monday

Gray Collegiate (bye)

Wade Hampton at Edisto

Eau Claire at Buford

Ridgeland-Hardeeville (bye)

St. Joseph’s (bye)

Landrum at Batesburg-Leesville

Cheraw at Brashier MC

Andrew Jackson (bye)

Christ Church (bye)

Chesnee at Woodland

Marion at York Prep

Columbia (bye)

Newberry (bye)

Silver Bluff at Saluda

Barnwell at Greenville Tech

Phillip Simmons (bye)

Class A Boys

Wednesday

Southside Christian (bye)

Denmark-Olar at Branchville

Calhoun at Dixie

Lewisville at Ridge Spring Monetta

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Palmetto Scholars

Bridges Prep at Charleston M&S

Whale Branch at Royal Live Oaks

Military Magnet at St. John’s