Rochester, MN

Four People Injured in Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

By Luke Lonien
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 52 in Rochester Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a car was entering...

Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Isanti man killed in ATV rollover crash in Wisconsin

A Minnesota man involved in an ATV crash in western Wisconsin last week has died, according to a press release issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Mark Rice, 67, of Isanti, was driving an ATV eastbound on 168th Ave. near 80th St. in Apple River, Wisconsin last Thursday, April 21,, when he "veered into the ditch" before his vehicle rolled.
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Man injured in Kathy's fight a fugitive from Illinois

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday morning, 36-year-old Adam Joshua Blazer was lacerated in the face by a beer bottle at Kathy’s Pub in Rochester. On Wednesday, he appeared in Olmsted County Court for fleeing an arrest in Illinois. Illinois’ Winnebago County court filed two warrants for Blazer’s arrest after...
ROCHESTER, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Minot police make arrest in April 22 murder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert. The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder. On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a […]
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

25 Years Later, Questions Linger In Minneapolis Investigation Of Andrew Cunanan’s Murders

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-five years ago Wednesday, a serial killer began his cross-country murder spree in the heart of Minneapolis. In the end, the string of killings claimed five lives, including renowned fashion designer Gianni Versace. The first two of Andrew Cunanan’s victims were killed in Minnesota. WCCO’s Esme Murphy traveled the country to cover the case 25 years ago, and has continued to follow it ever since. Now, for the first time, she shares newly uncovered questions surrounding the deaths of Jeffrey Trail and David Madson. Chisago County Sheriff Chris Henricks remembers the call to an unlikely homicide scene. The body...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
