Columbia, SC

Columbia police investigating fatal shooting at apartments

By David Travis Bland
The State
The State
 3 days ago

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at an apartment complex in north Columbia.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. at Latimer Manor on Lorick Circle, the department said. That’s between north Main Street and S.C. 277. The department received an alert of gunfire and rushed to the scene.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Tiana Jones of Columbia.

The police department asked that people call (803) 545-3525 or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com to submit anonymous tips and information.

The State has reported on increasing gun violence in Columbia and Richland County since last year and how stolen guns factor into the rise.

The shootings include recent, more public incidents.

A March shooting that started in an apartment building near a Columbia entertainment district spilled onto the streets, killing one and hurting four, police said.

On April 17, two gunmen opened fire at another shooter in Columbiana Centre mall, hitting at least nine bystanders, according to investigators. Another six people were hurt in the chaos that erupted when the shooting started. A prosecutor said that one of the shooters used a gun stolen out of Kershaw County .

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
The State Media Company's logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State's determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper's strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed.

 https://www.thestate.com/

