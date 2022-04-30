ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New cardiac defibrillator much safer for patients

By McMaster University
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-risk patients who need defibrillators to prevent cardiac arrest can experience fewer complications with a type of device implanted under the skin, a Canadian study has found. Traditional defibrillators, while highly effective, involve placing a wire through a vein, into the chest and into the heart itself. The wires,...

medicalxpress.com

