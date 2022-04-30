'I really, really hope it comes back': Davina McCall reveals her excitement at the prospect of Big Brother returning - five years after it was axed by Channel 5

Big Brother is reportedly set to return to television screens next year on ITV with members of the public as housemates.

And Davina McCall has expressed her excitement at the prospect of the Channel 5 show returning - five years after it was axed.

The presenter, 54, hosted the iconic housemate programme for 10 years during its time on Channel 4 and is hopeful that the show returns with a 'different mix'.

Comeback: Davina McCall has expressed her excitement at the prospect of the Channel 5 show returning - five years after it was axed

Speaking to the Daily Star about the much-anticipated return, she said: '[The prospect of] Big Brother returning is very exciting. I mean, I really, really hope it comes back, and I think if it's coming back to ITV2 then that is a really good home for it.'

'I'd just be interested to see how they do casting and change it up at all. It would be good to kind of, just get really interesting people in the house and maybe try a different mix. So yeah, very exciting.'

The reality juggernaut originally aired on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2010 and was hosted by The Masked Singer star, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was hosted by series two winner Brian Dowling, 43, and later Emma Willis, 46.

Emma previously told the Daily Star she would return to hosting the show 'if they would want me to' but 'wouldn't fight Davina... No way, she's the queen.'

Legend: The presenter, 54, hosted the iconic housemate programme for 10 years during its time on Channel 4 and is hopeful that the show returns with a 'different mix'

Producers are apparently in talks for it to be shown on ITV2 in 2023 after Love Island, with a TV source telling The Sun: 'ITV is the home of big appointment telly. They know better than anyone how to put on big live events.

'They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans. They are really keen on getting the deal done on Big Brother, and hope to have something firm to announce soon.

'The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key.

'It needs the full treatment and they're confident they are the ones who can return it to its legendary former glory. It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation.'

ITV declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

Fame game: Producers are apparently in talks for it to be shown on ITV2 in 2023 after Love Island (Davina seen with the late Jade Goody during her eviction in the 2002 final)

The show started as a social experiment in 2000 and went on to become a firm fixture of popular culture.

While ordinary members of the public were rocketed to fame the moment they stepped foot inside the house, a celebrity version of the show with famous housemates also ran from 2000.

The show featured some iconic moments air over the years, with a staggering 3.5million people voting for Liverpudlian builder Craig Phillips from Seaforth, Merseyside to win the £70,000 prize in 2000 at the end of the first series.

Big Brother's inaugural series captivated the nation due to the then-unheard of 'social experiment' style compound.