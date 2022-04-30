ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Was Amazon’s $4B Loss an ‘Own-Goal’?

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W31B6_0fP6dyX300

Click here to read the full article.

So far, 2022 has hit Amazon where it hurts — in the wallet. During the first three months of the year, the e-tailer suffered a $3.8 billion net loss, shocking analysts and Wall Street. It was the company’s first quarterly loss in seven years and, it turns out, Amazon itself may be partly responsible.

After reporting $116.4 billion in revenue, which limped over estimates of $116.3 billion and even showed a little growth, at 7 percent over the same time last year, analysts were left stunned by the financial stumble.

More from WWD

Amazon blamed the tanking value of its major investment in Rivian Automotive, a once-buzzworthy EV (electric vehicle) company whose initial public offering in November was hailed as the most successful IPO in several years. Rivian basked in the glow of its key investor and, thanks to a partnership deal, could boast that it was supplying EV delivery vans to one of the world’s top e-commerce platforms.

But in recent months, its stock has been tanking, leaving investors agape as three-quarters of Rivian’s share value evaporated. For Amazon, which soaked a total of $1.8 billion into the start-up, the free fall resulted in a whopping $7.6 billion loss.

The reasons for the downturn range from self-inflicted — like a big price hike that triggered backlash from preorder customers — to other complications, including component shortages. But Amazon’s own actions didn’t help.

It’s supposed to receive 100,000 Rivian-made electric delivery vehicles, but confusion reigns, as it’s not clear when they’re coming and how many have been produced so far. What investors do know, however, is that Amazon isn’t relying on that: Early this year, revelations surfaced that the company has been striking e-car deals with Stellantis, Daimler and others, shaking confidence in the start-up.

It makes for a fascinating twist. Rivian’s marquee investor wound up undermining the business. Now its falling share value — fueled by that and other woes — came back to bite Amazon.

Not that it’s alone. Ford Motor Company invested in the EV company as well, resulting in $5.4 billion in loss. But optimism over its strategic plans, and the fact that it beat revenue and earnings estimates, gave Ford some resilience.

That’s not the case for Amazon right now.

The last quarter looks particularly bad compared to last year. In the first quarter of 2021, pandemic-fueled online shopping and gains across other business units drove 44 percent year-over-year growth and $108.5 billion in revenue, with profits north of $8 billion. First-quarter 2022 projections essentially cut that in half, laying out expectations of $4.4 billion in profit that were ultimately unfulfilled.

According to Amazon, the second quarter doesn’t look much better. It forecasts slowing year-over-year growth between 3 and 7 percent, pegging revenue between $116 billion and $121 billion. Analysts thought it would come to $125.5 billion.

Shares fell 10 percent in after-hours trading, and as of Friday, they still haven’t recovered.

At least it has the Prime Day annual sales extravaganza to look forward to in July.

According to chief executive officer Andy Jassy: “The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges” — which paints Amazon as subject to the same broader challenges that have been plaguing the retail and technology sectors across the board. While that’s true, it’s clearly not the full picture.

Still, he tried to focus on the bright spots during the quarter, like Amazon Web Services, which has become a rather foundational part of the company. The cloud division outperformed Amazon as a whole, with $18.44 billion in sales blowing past the $18.27 billion expected and operating income soaring 57 percent to $6.5 billion.

Jassy also painted a positive portrait of its consumer business, with high growth over the past two years prompting the company to double its fulfillment network. With that behind it, now it’s focusing on efficiencies like delivery speed. Performance has been improving, he said, even “approaching levels not seen since the months immediately preceding the pandemic in early 2020.”

It’s not clear if Rivian’s electric delivery vehicles are supposed to be part of that plan, and if so, when. The new Buy With Prime program could also be a pressure test on Amazon’s infrastructure, as offering fast shipping and other Prime perks to outside e-commerce sites looks like a major expansion.

Notably, in only the second time Amazon broke out figures for its ad business, it apparently eked out a small victory — which is conspicuous in a tough quarter for tech, in general. Ad sales of $7.88 billion may not have met expectations of $8.17 billion, but they still represent a 23 percent uptick over last year. That’s good enough to edge out Google (22 percent) and trounce Facebook (6.1 percent).

Of course, as a retailer, Amazon faces challenges that go beyond tech sector concerns, like warehouse labor issues. Just weeks ago, workers in Staten Island, New York, voted in favor of forming a labor union, setting up a historic first for the company — the arrival of its first official unionized workplace in the U.S. Now other warehouses are trying to unionize as well.

Amazon is fighting it.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Met Gala’s Best Beauty Looks From Years Past

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala is no stranger to boundary-breaking beauty looks. One of fashion, beauty and entertainment’s biggest nights is taking place Monday, and with it are sure to return the event’s high-octane hair and makeup ensembles. This year marks a return to the party’s traditional date — the first Monday in May — since the pandemic hampered the last few years. This year’s theme is a reincarnation of last year’s, as the second installment of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Body Shop Expands In-store Refill Program

Click here to read the full article. The Body Shop has revealed ambitious plans for its In-Store Refill Program.  After unveiling a five-year plan to roll out refill stations to the majority of stores globally in April 2021, the company has now said that by the end of 2022, 49 percent of its U.S. store locations will offer refills. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Thus far, the program has been implemented in more than 400 store locations worldwide and collectively saved more than four tons of plastic, the company...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Labor Union#Ford Motor Company#Infrastructure#Own Goal#Rivian Automotive#Ev
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
CBS Miami

New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scam is circulating the nation and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cellphone number. Chris Welch, an editor and reviewer at “The Verge,” normally writes about how technology can help you. But on Monday the latest scam popped up on his phone: a text from himself. “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that. And so I checked on Twitter, and sure enough, a big wave of people had gotten this text,” Welch explained. He said the text congratulates you for paying a bill and includes a link. Welch clicked on...
MIAMI, FL
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy