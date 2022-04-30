ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Sietsema: Parkway Deli “Still Nails the Comfort”

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The quality and diversity of the restaurant scene in Silver Spring continues to earn attention and accolades from national food media. In his review of Parkway Deli published yesterday, The Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema wrote that...

www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 2

Related
InsideHook

The Secret Ingredients in DC’s Best Chicken and Waffles

Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Source of the Spring

J. Hollinger’s Nearing Anticipated Opening

J. Hollinger’s has entered the fit-and-finish stage of buildout, as the restaurant nears its anticipated opening in downtown Silver Spring. Pandemic-delayed construction has been underway to convert the space formerly occupied by The Classics at 8606 Colesville Rd. in downtown Silver Spring, but they are looking to wrap up construction and be open within the next two weeks, an on-site worker said last week to the Source. Signage and awning have been installed, and window treatments were installed last week.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Denizens Partners with All Set, Money Muscle BBQ

Denizens Brewing Co. announced today that it has partnered with fellow downtown Silver Spring restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar and its food truck Money Muscle BBQ for the brewpub’s food offerings. All Set chef-owner Ed Reavis and partner Jennifer Meltzer will oversee culinary operations at Denizens, and launch...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
Silver Spring, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Parkway Deli#The Washington Post#Russian#Swiss#Covid
Popculture

Major Ice Cream Recall Issued for Baskin-Robbins, Turkey Hill and More

As temperatures continue to rise, consumers may want to do a double check before they cool down with a scoop of ice cream, because several new recalls have just hit impacting numerous brands. Ice creams from Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President's Choice, and Scotsburn Joins Farmers have all been recalled, with Turkey Hill Dairy also at the center of a new ice cream recall.
FOOD & DRINKS
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
RECIPES
Source of the Spring

Civic Building to Host Love Thy Beer Festival

The Civic Building will host the Love Thy Beer Festival this Friday evening, according to a tweet from operations manager Eric Rasch. About thirty Maryland breweries, including Silver Spring’s Astro Lab Brewing and Denizens Brewing Co., will be offering beer samples at the event, held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Silver Spring Civic Building in downtown Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Blue Heron Wellness to Close on April 15

Blue Heron Wellness will permanently close on April 15, according to an announcement posted on the studio’s website. The yoga, massage, and acupuncture studio, located in the Shoppes of Burnt Mills on Columbia Pike in Silver Spring, cited “the unsustainable and unfortunate outcome of long-haul COVID economics” as the reason for the closure.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Apple Blossom Festival in full bloom

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Everyone knows that when you see hints of pink and green in Winchester, that only means one thing: the Apple Blossom Festival is in full bloom. “This is a big apple community that has a lot of apple orchards and farms in this area a lot of agricultural so this is […]
WINCHESTER, VA
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy