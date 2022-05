Warm weather and summer are on the way, and that means it’s time to get outside. Whether it’s a walk, a hike, a festival, concert, or just walking around a farmers or flea market, it’s good to be outside and feel the warmth of the sun. And this year seems just a little more special because the last couple of years have been so iffy when it comes to gatherings. But, with the pandemic in the rear view mirror (hopefully), we can all feel comfortable getting back to our normal summer activities.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO