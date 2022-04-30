ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2020 Toyota Highlander: How Reviews Guide Used SUV Buyers

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the popularity of the 2020 Toyota Highlander, and it coming off of two- and three-year leases, we wondered how it fares today based on contemporary...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander Challenges the 2022 Subaru Ascent

Are you considering buying either the 2022 Toyota Highlander or the 2022 Subaru Ascent, but can’t figure out which SUV to get? See how the two SUVs measure up in this 2022 Toyota Highlander vs. 2022 Subaru Ascent comparison. 2022 Toyota Highlander vs. 2022 Subaru Ascent. In this 2022...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

If You Want the Best Hybrid SUV, Get 1 of These Toyota Models

The world is complicated these days; the war in Ukraine, sketchy “self-driving” cars, and a catastrophic supply chain mess lasting years. However, some things in life are still simple, like, if you want the best hybrid SUV, get a Toyota. Despite the massive popularity of the 2022 Rav4 Prime, that’s not the only Toyota hybrid SUV that is topping the charts.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2020 Nissan Maxima or 2020 Toyota Avalon: Which Car Should You Buy?

The market has no shortage of options for folks looking for the right sedan. Considering how many makes and models are out there, choosing one of those options can be tricky. Toyota and Nissan are just two of the manufacturers which have inundated the market with sensible sedan options. So, given the option between the 2020 Nissan Maxima and the 2020 Toyota Avalon, which car should you buy?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota 4runner#Fuel Economy#Highlanders#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#Suv#The Highlander Hybrid
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Ford Truck Is Recommended by Consumer Reports

Ford is one of the most famous American automakers in the world, and it has a lineup of popular pickup trucks for customers to choose from. That being said, despite the popularity of Ford trucks, Consumer Reports only recommends one Ford truck. Here’s a look at the 2022 Ford Ranger and why it’s the only Ford pickup truck that Consumer Reports recommends.
CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
TheFW

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use. The vehicles involved in the recall are...
CARS
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy