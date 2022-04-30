ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2023 Subaru BRZ: The Little Sports Car Bargain for Under $30,000

By Erik Sherman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2023 Subaru BRZ is a Boxer-engine sports coupe with a driver's car personality. Additionally, the BRZ is going to be priced below $30,000 to...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

2023 Nissan Z Is a Better Performance Bargain Than The Toyota GR Supra

The new 2023 Nissan Z is a hotly anticipated sports car. With retro-inspired styling and promising performance, it is difficult not to get excited about the little coupe. Also, much to the delight of three-pedal fans everywhere, the Nissan Z is already confirmed with a manual at different trim levels. However, beyond being simply fantastic, the new Nissan Z is a screaming performance bargain compared to the Toyota GR Supra.
CARS
Fox News

Toyota is launching another old-school stick-shift sports car

Toyota is starting to look really shifty. Toyota has confirmed that the model, which is officially called the GR Supra, will be getting a manual transmission in the U.S. soon, bucking the recent trend toward automatic-only sports cars, not to mention single-speed electric vehicles. The latest Supra debuted for the 2020 model year on a platform shared with the BMW Z4, both only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota Supra arrives with manual transmission

The question of whether the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission has left enthusiasts guessing since even before the current fifth-generation car, an A90 to fans, made its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Well, enthusiasts need guess no more as Toyota on Thursday finally revealed a Supra...
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Says 3-Year Old Subaru Outback Is A Top Pick But Has Flaws

What are the most-reliable 3-year-old midsize SUVs to buy now? Consumer Reports says the Subaru Outback is a top pick, even though it has some flaws. If you cannot buy a new 2022 Subaru Outback because of the recent new model shortage, which is the best year if you shop for a previously owned Subaru Outback? Consumer Reports (by subscription) ranked the most reliable three-year-old midsize SUVs, and the 2019 Subaru Outback scores as one of the six best used SUV choices you can buy now.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Subaru Brz#Performance Car#Truecar#Vehicles#Manual#Brz Limited 6 Speed#Subaru Brz Limited
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy