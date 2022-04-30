ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions results for 04/29/22; jackpot worth $43 million

By Matt Durr
 3 days ago
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $43 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, April 29. That means the drawing on Tuesday, May 3 will be worth $57 million with a cash option of $33.9 million. The Mega Millions numbers for April...

