ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Center, MI

One man’s hobby now fills a Jackson-area store with locally made furniture

By Chloe Miller
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – It started as a simple hobby for Cal McFate and his family. McFate grew up working with wood and building furniture with his dad. Then, around five years ago, he started to make furniture for his buddies who were looking for gifts for their...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Michigan Center, MI
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Modern Farmhouse
domino

A Framed-Out IKEA Closet System Makes Room for Tiktok Dances in This Tween’s Bedroom

When Judith Achumba-Wöllenstein remembered that her then 9-year-old brother-in-law had a birthday coming up, the founder of Atelier Akuko did what any interior designer would do: She planned a bedroom makeover as a gift. For her, the renovation was a no-brainer. Harry was situated in what was originally his father’s office in the family’s home in Manchester, England, a small, dark room that only fit a raised bed and small dresser. It also lacked color and a functional furniture arrangement—hardly the kind of space a growing tween needs. Luckily for Harry, his sister-in-law has a master’s degree in the psychology of fashion, which gives her a solid understanding of color and how the human mind (including those belonging to 9-year-olds) interacts with various hues.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets with Chalk Paint

Give your kitchen a whole new look by transforming your cabinets with chalk paint. Chalk paint gives a wonderful matte look to cabinets and is easy to distress if you'd like to add some character to your kitchen. It goes especially well with shabby-chic or farmhouse decor. Chalk paint is...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
1240 WJIM

Abandoned House Near Muskegon, Michigan: Everything Left Behind

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to move...another thing to vacate...but to split and leave practically EVERYthing behind? It's not a unique circumstance – but what excuse is there for leaving everything besides just plain not wanting to bother?
MUSKEGON, MI
Taste Of Home

The Taste of Home Guide to Shopping at Wayfair

Wayfair offers a mind-blowing selection of the best and most-affordable housewares out there. Here's what our Home Editor is adding to her cart. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
MLive

MLive

41K+
Followers
42K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy