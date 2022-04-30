ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duo Nabbed On Multiple Drug Charges In Yorktown

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
A man and a woman are facing charges after police reported they were found in possession of cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop in Northern Westchester County. Photo Credit: Facebook/Yorktown Police Department

A man and a woman are facing charges after police reported they were found in possession of cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop in Northern Westchester County.

A Yorktown Police officer was on patrol when he saw a vehicle that failed to keep right at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, April 22, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and found that the driver, identified as a 31-year-old Cortlandt Manor woman, had a suspended license, police reported.

Police said the woman was found in possession of cocaine, heroin, and a glass pipe.

The passenger in the vehicle, who police identified as a 34-year-old Cortlandt Manor man, was also allegedly in possession of heroin and cocaine.

Police said he also had an active bench warrant for his arrest from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Police did not release the identities of the two defendants.

Authorities said the woman was arrested and charged with:

  • Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
  • Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Other traffic infractions

The man was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

