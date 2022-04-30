ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: A$AP Rocky Shooting ‘Caught On Camera’ –But Guns Found In His Home Weren’t Used In Incident

By lizsmith23
 3 days ago

A$AP Rocky can’t catch a break. TMZ is reporting that Los Angeles police say they have footage of an alleged shooting last November involving rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

As previously reported A$AP was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and cops believe he shot a man in Hollywood last November during an argument, grazing his hand. After the shooting, Mayers and two other men, who reportedly were walking with him, fled the scene.

If the video is clear and shows concrete evidence that could turn out bad for A$AP.

Guns Found At A$AP’s Home Were Not Used In The Shooting

Speaking of evidence, we’ve now learned cops did indeed find multiple weapons when they executed a search warrant on his house last week, but they determined on the spot they were not the weapon they were looking for, reports TMZ.

It was also released that cops found shell casings at the crime scene, so they knew the type of caliber, and none of the guns at A$AP’s home were a match. Good for him!

A$AP’s weapons were all fully registered and legally purchased and with that, police didn’t take the guns to the station and left them where they found them right at Rocky’s house.

Despite LAPD obtaining footage of the shooting, the DA has not yet decided whether to charge Mayers, sources told TMZ. However, if convicted, the soon-to-be father could face up to one year of jail time, a $1,000 fine, and misdemeanor probation, per California Penal Code.

A$AP Rocky and soon-to-be mother, Rihanna wait on the arrival of their firstborn until then and sources close to the couple told The Sunday Mirror that “they will be married, for sure.”

Rihanna has told family and friends she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same, reports the outlet. There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but they allegedly won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and according to fashion icon, A$AP is reportedly her “forever person.”

Think A$AP Rocky will stir clear of trouble before the baby arrives? Let us know your thoughts below.

