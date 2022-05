LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Johnson was the 181st overall pick and the second pick of the sixth round. He is the first Jayhawk to be selected since Hakeem Adeniji was picked 180th overall in the 2020 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson is the first Jayhawk to be taken by the Eagles since cornerback JaCorey Shepherd was picked by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

