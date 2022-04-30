ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Mahomes Reveals The Most Touching Moments From Her & Patrick’s Wedding

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
While Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ wedding may be over, the wedding content isn’t stopping anytime soon. Brittany isn’t letting fans miss out on their big day back in March, continually posting photos of the gorgeous wedding. This time, she let everyone know her favorite (and most heartwarming) moments from their March nuptials.

On April 29, Brittany posted a series of new, never-before-seen photos from her and Patrick’s idyllic destination wedding on her Instagram. She posted the series of photos with a long, touching caption that summarized her “fav moments” from the day. The moments ranged from her loving the dancing, listening to the speeches, her best friends being there, their handshake/ Rock Paper Scissors battle, and even the look of “pure joy and happiness” on her mom’s face.

Along with those, some of our favorite snippets were “Patrick giving me a rose necklace that resembles how our whole story began,” and “Sterling rolling down the aisle in a Bentley while eating her crackers.”

The photos are a sight to see because we get even more snapshots of the happy couple on their big day. In the first few photos, we see Brittany and Patrick looking amazing in their wedding outfits, followed by one of Brittany looking like an angel as she walks down the aisle. Then we get the Sterling snapshot she mentioned, and it’s the cutest thing we’ve seen today. After that, we see snippets of Brittany with her mom, her best friends, and finally, dance floor snapshots of the lovebirds.

Honestly, we’re loving the continuous wedding content Brittany keeps dropping more (and yes, we’re dying to see the after-party pics she hinted at!)

The Mahomes married back on March 12, 2022, back in Hawaii , followed by honeymooning in St. Barts . The two have been together since high school but didn’t get engaged until Sept. 2020. They also share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1.

During an Instagram story Q&A per HollywoodLife , Brittany revealed why they decided to have a destination wedding. She told her curious fans that they wanted to marry in the state they had their first vacation together. “We have just loved it ever since. The weather and views are just perfections there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to lol.”

