ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Franklin Regional boys tennis looking for WPIAL gold

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btV5Y_0fP6atIT00
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional sophomore Dhruv Kulkarni serves in the WPIAL Class 3A doubles championship April 27, 2022, at North Allegheny.

Despite graduating a big chunk of its starting lineup that finished second in the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A boys tennis tournament, Franklin Regional is looking to make another run at the title.

The Panthers entered the team tournament, which began May 3 seeded No. 1. Franklin Regional was scheduled to face No. 16 Moon in the opening round. A win would put them in the quarterfinals May 5 against the winner of the match between No. 8 Central Catholic and No. 9 Kiski Area.

“I guess we’ll see if the tennis committee was right in seeding us No. 1,” Franklin Regional coach Howard Fisher said. “There are a lot of very good teams in the tournament. We’ll have to play well.

“I believe we’re prepared. There is a lot of pressure on us. Hopefully, we can complete the job.”

Franklin Regional has played well this season. The Allen brothers, Andrew and Aaron, competed in the WPIAL singles tournament, and Andrew placed fourth.

The Allens and the team’s first doubles squad of Dhruv Kulkarni and Prerit Yadav competed in the WPIAL doubles tournament, with Yadav and Kulkarni placing second and earning a trip to Hershey for the PIAA tournament May 27-28. The Allens placed third.

Kulkarni and Yadav fell to the top two singles players from Shady Side Academy — David Mnuskin and Sam Bitzer. The Allens also fell to the Shady Side duo in the semifinals.

While the cold and windy weather conditions affected Kulkarni and Yadav, the duo is looking forward to their trip to Hershey.

“It was very difficult to play in the wind,” Kulkarni said. “We struggled a lot in the first set. We got used to it in the second set and battled back.

“We’re looking forward to states. We have to cover the alleys better and have better serves.”

Kulkarni said: “It was very difficult to play in the wind. We struggled a lot in the first set. We got used to it in the second set and battled back. It was a lot harder to serve in the wind. We’ve already talked about where we need to improve.”

They’re also excited to compete in the team tournament.

“We reached the finals and lost,” Yadav said. “It’s the second year in a row that we’re the first seed. We want to win it this year and go further in the state tournament. I’m looking forward to it.

“I feel everyone has been playing well. We just have to continue to play our game.”

Kulkarni added: “We have high expectations and want to repeat last year’s success. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tags: Franklin Regional

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford linemen get college attention

A pair of Penn-Trafford football linemen are beginning to gain traction in the recruiting game. Juniors Joe Enick and Conlan Greene, all-conference players who will try to help the Warriors win back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships in the fall, hold scholarship offers from Division I-FCS St. Francis (Pa.) of the Northeast Conference.
PENN, PA
Tribune-Review

All-state boys basketball teams to be announced this week starting with non-PIAA schools

The boys basketball all-state teams will be announced one classification per day this week starting with non-PIAA schools. Westtown senior Dereck Lively, who led the prep school near West Chester to the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title this winter, tops this group as the Non-PIAA Player of the Year. The 7-foot-1 center and Duke recruit is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country in the 2022 class by ESPN. Lively averaged 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Murrysville, PA
Hershey, PA
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy boys tennis looks forward to WPIAL playoffs

Sewickley Academy coach Whitney Snyder had not met freshman Severin Harmon before this season. Snyder did not know Harmon and would not have recognized him. And he surely had not seen him in competition on a tennis court. Well, Harmon made a great first impression on the Panthers’ veteran coach....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young Quaker Valley softball team gaining experience in limited action

Quaker Valley’s softball team hopes the 2022 season ends up being a good learning experience. The Quakers are a young club with five freshmen and three sophomores on its 12-player roster. “This year, QV softball has quite a few newcomers,” coach Nicole Olson said, “and we expect to utilize...
LEETSDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Wpial#Panthers#Central Catholic#Piaa#Shady Side Academy
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of May 2-7

We welcome with open arms the month of May, warmer weather and the stretch run of the 2022 scholastic spring sports season this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network. We have video and audio section action from WPIAL baseball and softball as well as district boys volleyball and...
SPORTS
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley athletes of the week: Leechburg’s Anna Cibik, Plum’s Silvio Ionadi

Report card: Leechburg junior pitcher Anna Cibik capped a busy week by throwing a pair of one-hitters Friday in a doubleheader sweep over Ellis School. The Blue Devils won 15-0 and 12-1. On Monday, she threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to Springdale. Tuesday, she tossed a no-hitter and had eight strikeouts in an 18-0 victory over Riverview. Leechburg is 6-3 overall and 6-1 in Section 3-A.
LEECHBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Norwin wrestlers shine at freestyle tournament

Several Norwin wrestlers took part in the Ultimate Club Duals freestyle tournaments April 24 in State College. The Knights claimed their first trophy in freestyle competition, taking third place with a 6-2 record. Home sweet home?. The Norwin softball team thought it finally was going to play on its home...
COLLEGE SPORTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: Tigers baseball team blanks Butler

North Allegheny’s quest for a Section 1-6A baseball title stayed intact last week after the Tigers shut out Butler, 4-0, on April 26. Senior Connor Smith allowed three hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts over six innings en route to the victory. David Posey struck out the final three batters to seal the win.
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Miller, Giordano win WCCA titles

Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller was a repeat winner at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet. She won the 3,200-meter run. But Miller isn’t fond of the long distance run, so she’s switched to running the 1,600 and 800. Miller won the 1,600 on Saturday at the 99th...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
346
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy