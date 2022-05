The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and there were quite a few shocking trades and shocking picks throughout the process. While the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make their first pick until the No. 90 overall selection, a lot of analysts love what they were able to do. Of course, the Raiders didn’t have picks in the first two rounds due to the massive blockbuster trade to acquire Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO