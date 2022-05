HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO