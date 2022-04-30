Late runs lifts Murray State over SIUE

SIUE's Avery Owusu-Asiedu had a pair of hits and two RBIs in Friday's loss to Murray State University. (Scott Kane, SIUE | For The Telegraph)

MURRAY, Ky. – A six-run eighth inning for Murray State lifted the Racers to a 12-8 win over SIUE on Friday in the opener of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference baseball series.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for SIUE which fell to 19-19 overall and 6-7 in the OVC. Murray State improved to 23-18 overall and 8-8 in OVC play.

With SIUE on top 8-6, the Racers scored the six runs on four hits. They were helped by an error on the infield on a potential inning-ending double play. Murray State left fielder Carson Garner capped the scoring with a two-run home run to left.

"Self-inflicted wounds cost us late," SIUE coach Sean Lyons said. "It wasn't the prettiest game for us."

Jake Bockenstedt (2-5) suffered the loss in relief. Bockenstedt worked two innings, allowing six runs, five earned, on four hits. He struck out three.

Murray State third baseman Bryson Bloomer hit a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Racers up 2-0.

The Cougars loaded the bases with two hits and a walk in the second inning. Brett Johnson was hit by a pitch and Josh Ohl drew a walk to force home the tying runs. Richie Well put the Cougars on top with a double to left center to plate two runs.

After Murray State tied the game in the bottom of the inning, the Cougars regained the lead in the third on an RBI-double by Avery Owusu-Asiedu and a sacrifice fly by Steven Pattan to put SIUE up 6-4.

Connor Kiffer drove home a run in the fourth and Owusu-Asiedu singled home a run in the fifth inning for the 8-6 lead.

SIUE finished with eight hits. Owusu-Asiedu and Well each finished with two hits and two RBIs. Brady Bunten also had two hits for the Cougars.

"Offensively, we had some good at-bats," Lyons said. "Avery had some big at-bats and Brady continues to swing the bat well."

Bloomer finished with four RBIs to lead the Racers. Jake Slunder and Jacob Pennington had three hits apiece for Murray State.

Brant Glidewell pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for SIUE, allowing six runs on 10 hits. He walked three and struck out three.

"Brant put up a gutsy performance to get us through five," Lyons said of his starter.

Kyle Dixon came on in the sixth with two runners on and one out and forced a pair of ground balls to keep the Racers off the scoreboard in the inning.

"That was a big moment," Lyons added.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Johnny Reagan Field.

"Things didn't break our way tonight," Lyons said. "We need to clean a few things up. We'll be ready to play tomorrow."