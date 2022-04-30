Troopers investigate deadly early morning rear-end crash in Osceola County

Deputies rescue infant from after chase hits speeds over 100 mph File photo. State police have not identified the driver, who was seriously hurt in the crash. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man is dead after hitting a tree following an early Saturday crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Chevy Suburban and a BMW SUV were both traveling northbound on Simpson Road in Osceola County around 2 a.m. when the BMW failed to slow and rear-ended the Suburban.

The crash happened near the intersection of Simpson Road and Hilliard Isle Road.

The driver of the BMW lost control of the SUV, traveled across the road into the southbound lanes, and crashed into a tree.

The 56-year-old driver of the BMW was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to troopers, the driver of the BMW was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Suburban was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

