ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

BYU graduate wears LGBTQ+ flag to commencement

By Trevor Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHNsv_0fP6aZq300

PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Brigham Young University (BYU) graduate Jillian Orr entered the national spotlight when she “flashed” a rainbow LGBTQ+ flag sewn into her graduation regalia at this year’s commencement ceremony. She says she did it in protest of Brigham Young University’s policy forbidding its students from participating in any non-heterosexual relationship.

In an interview with ABC4’s digital team, Orr said she didn’t expect the widespread reaction.

“I thought maybe a couple of BYU students or friends would post photos of it,” says Orr. She continues by saying that most of the responses she has received have been positive; most people have shown Orr validation, love, and support.

Orr served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church in Eugene, Oregon. She said that most of the negative attention she has received has been from people she met on her mission. “It’s shown me who’s on my island and who’s not,” says Orr.

Millennials are giving up on homeownership

When asked if she was scared to wear her regalia to BYU’s commencement, Orr said she was “really anxious.”

“I understood there would be consequences, but I didn’t know what they would be. I didn’t know if I would be tackled, escorted off the stage, or what.” Orr say she was also worried her degree in psychology could be compromised by her statement.

Despite her fears, Orr accepted the unknown consequences to do what she “knew was right.”

In a Facebook post , Orr comments as someone who identifies as bisexual saying, “it’s scary to live with the fear that at any moment they could take away your degree.” Orr references how violation of BYU’s honor code can result in immediate suspension of student status and even a freeze on student transcripts.

Orr hopes that BYU will change this and other policies surrounding LGBTQ+ students. She references how even open members of the LGBTQ+ community are allowed to participate in some parts of LDS Church membership, and compared that BYU’s policy is kind of zero-tolerance. Orr mentioned a friend of hers who she claims was falsely accused of being in a same-sex relationship while studying at BYU, and how he was called into the Honor Code office and interrogated for “acting on same-sex attraction.” “I feel like this violates individual rights,” says Orr.

Most Utahns are likely familiar with the rainbow flag as a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride, but may not know how the flag was created.

According to an article by Nora Gonzalez on the Encyclopedia of Britannica’s website, the design goes back to 1978. Harvey Milk, one of the U.S.’s first openly gay elected officials, asked artist Gilbert Baker to design a “symbol of pride for the gay community.” Gonzalez writes that Baker reportedly chose the rainbow because it is in some ways “a natural flag from the sky.”

Gonzalez reports the very first version of the rainbow pride flag was flown in San Francisco on June 25, 1978. Due to the flags being handmade and a resulting lack of supplies, the pink and turquoise stripes in Baker’s original design were taken out. This altered version of the rainbow flag remains the most frequently used flag to symbolize LGBTQ+ pride.

For Orr, the pride flag means “being authentic and being seen as who you are as an individual.” She said it symbolizes “being recognized for what you’re born into, and not what you choose.”

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Garfield speaks on his LDS detective role in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

Orr says to all Utahns that “true love for an individual is more than just saying that you love and accept them.” She mentions other loving acts that should be shown to loved ones in the LGBTQ+ such as attending important life events such as weddings and allowing children to know about their LGBTQ+ identity.

Orr hopes to use her degree from BYU in psychology to pursue a career in motivational speaking. She hopes to inspire her audience to be their authentic selves.

BYU has not yet made a public statement about Orr’s show of pride.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Milk
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Andrew Garfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Commencement Ceremony#Racism#Lgbtq#Abc4#Saints Church
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for woman who disappeared from her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a woman who has been missing for several months. 32-year-old Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player, was in the real estate business and most recently worked at FedEx. Her father James Jackson said this is unusual behavior for his daughter. Jackson said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Dollar General employee accused of stealing $2.4K

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register. Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee. The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a […]
COVINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
Deseret News

The marriage advice a Latter-day Saint apostle shared with CBS News in the Washington D.C. Temple

For the first time in 48 years, the doors of the Washington D.C. Temple will open to the general public for six weeks beginning on April 28. Elder David A. Bednar gave CBS News Sunday Morning’s Ed O’Keefe and the network’s cameras an exclusive preview of the renovated temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The news magazine aired a five-minute segment on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
WREG

WREG

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy