Browns wrap up NFL Draft with Mayfield still on roster

By Associated Press, Laura Morrison, Cris Belle
CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Browns checked all the boxes in this year’s NFL draft. Except one.

Cleveland added some quality players but was unable to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield, who remains on the team’s roster and in limbo.

Mayfield became expendable when the team acquired three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson last month. The Browns appeared to be close to making a deal with Carolina on Friday for Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. But talks broke down and the Panthers drafted a quarterback.

2022 NFL Draft day two – Here’s who the Browns picked

Browns general manager Andrew Berry called the Mayfield situation “fluid.”

Cleveland drafted four offensive players, four defensive, and took a kicker this weekend.

Rounds 4 through 7 started at noon and went nearly until 7 p.m. Saturday

Here are the Browns 2022 NFL Draft selections for Saturday.

  • Round 4: No. 108 DT Perrion Winfrey from the University of Oklahoma
  • Round 4: No. 118 The Browns traded their pick to the Minnesota Vikings
  • Round 4: No. 124 K Cade York from Louisiana State University
  • Round 5: No. 156 RB Jerome Ford from the University of Cincinnati
  • Round 6: No. 202 WR Mike Woods from Oklahoma
  • Round 7: No. 233 DE Isaiah Thomas from Oklahoma
  • Round 7: No. 246 C Dawson Deaton from Texas tech

These players were added to Frida y’s selections CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State, DE Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and wide receiver David Bell from Purdue University.

