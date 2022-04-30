ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

East High School hosts ROC Parents United

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute and the National Parents Union will host a conference called ROC Parents United, on Saturday at East High School in Rochester. Parents from RCSD, charter, private, urban-suburban and homeschools are expected to attend.

The conference will bring parent leaders together to uplift unified parent power to create educational equity in Rochester. The event is free thanks to support from donors.

Organizers say parent input and expertise is valuable in creating long-term change in the Rochester community. The conference will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“When parent leaders speak out, their voices should carry the authority of lived experience. Parents understand how gaps in social, health, and educational services limit their children`s future in critical ways. Unfortunately, our public systems are not easily changed, especially when interlaced with racism, bias and inequitable access to resources between those in formal power and parents,” Deborah Hanmer, PLTI Director, said. “We are excited to hear from parent leaders from a variety of backgrounds and experiences alongside youth leaders at the April 30th event.”

Organizers say the conference will teach parents and caregivers how to create a powerful constituency and leverage that power to change systems so long-term change can be achieved to end decades of harmful policies and practices.

“Parents have not interacted in policy reform and systems change efforts as an organized constituency,” organizers say.

The goal of the conference is to build equity into the decision-making process across education systems.

