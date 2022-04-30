ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Update: No deaths in Andover tornado, four injured

By Kevin White, Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HouoS_0fP6aWBs00

Note: The headline has been adjusted to reflect an update from the City of Andover about structure damage.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A tornado that hit Andover Friday night “affected about 1,000 structures”. The Andover Fire Department said the number is expected to climb as they do more assessments. That doesn’t mean all of those structures were damaged, however. A clarification from the city on Sunday said that “is the number of structures that were in the tornado’s path”.

“We now know that our damage path extended approximately four miles, three-and-a-half to four miles to the north of where we believed it to have ended last night,” Andover Deputy Fire Chief Mike Roosevelt said at noon.

So far, there have been no deaths from the storm. Roosevelt said crews continue to search for any victims. They are doing a primary and a secondary search, even a third search in some cases. He said they are about 70% complete on the secondary searches.

The search area is both in and out of the Andover city limits. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said the search for victims started in Sedgwick County.

“We had damage and injuries in Sedgwick County,” Russell said. “So it started there and went all the way up to approximately 60th in Butler County, so we’re working the entire path.”

VIDEO: Officials provide update during noon news conference

Officials in Andover continue to say there were only four minor injuries. However, Via Christi St. Francis said it got six storm patients, and four were admitted. It noted that not all of the victims were from the Andover storm.

A hospital spokesperson said one person from the Andover storm is in critical condition. It also has a critically injured patient from a storm near Bavaria, west of Salina. The other two patients are in fair condition. The spokesperson said most injuries were from falls as people were coming out of storm shelters.

Russell said there are neighborhoods where houses have been “wiped completely off the foundations.”

Video of the tornadoes

Police Chief Buck Buchanan said the Kansas Highway Patrol has flown over the scene to assess the damage from the air. Officials have also used drones to survey the damage.

The FAA has now established a no-fly zone for the city of Andover and points to the north and east. The rule also applies to private drone owners. The concern is that drones may get away from their owners and land on victims or first-responders.

The tornado that hit Andover first developed in the area of southeast Wichita before moving northeast.

KSN meteorologist Ronelle Williams caught video of the tornado in its earlier stages near his home when it was approaching Andover.

Chief Chad Russell, Andover Fire Department, said the sirens sounded before the tornado hit.

“It spun up very quickly. I was watching the weather very closely, and as soon as the warning could be sent, it was out there,” Russell said.

Terry Herl owns a mobile home park in the Andover area.

“We were outside when it came through. It looked like, have you ever seen one of those dirt devils? That’s what it looked like, but then it got big,” Herl said. “This is really tore up out here.”

Jason Knipp was at work when the tornado sirens went off Friday night. He escaped injury and managed to capture video of the tornado as it went by.

“It was just crazy!” said Knipp. “They were all standing out there having a good time, and nothing was going on, then all of a sudden, ‘bam,’ it just happened.”

Photos: Storms and tornados hit Kansas

Forrest and Amanda Morrow lived next to the homes that were damaged. They are confident that the rebuild period will come sooner rather than later.

“I think we’ll rebuild over time,” said Forrest. “It’s going to take a long while, but I don’t have any doubt about that. People like to live in this area.”

Andover was not the only city in Butler County to take a hit. So did Rosalia, about 32 miles northeast of Andover. Erik Sorum, a resident of Rosalia, told KSN that many of his neighbors’ homes and barns have suffered severe damage.

“You know, everyone says it sounds like a train,” said Sorum. “It sounded like a train.”

Andover YMCA damage

The YMCA in Andover was heavily damaged in the storm. The Andover YMCA is part of the Greater Wichita YMCA. A spokesperson sent an update around 11:15 a.m. Saturday saying the leadership team is still assessing the damage. The statement said:

“We are extremely proud of our employees at the Andover Y, who saved lives by reacting quickly in this crisis situation last evening. Employees who were both on and off duty, had only minutes to react and get everyone to safety before the tornado hit the building.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUnKS_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ko4P8_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWVm3_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lvk5G_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3BA8_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Zzx_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXWsL_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6IJV_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x14G5_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WQPi_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nbJP_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Ronelle Williams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ghy17_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CCpU_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hV8oi_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK9qP_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tndar_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32APwU_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Ronelle Williams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AaFT4_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Andrea Herrera)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZ5GA_0fP6aWBs00
    Andover tornado damage (KSN Photo/Ronelle Williams)

Electric, gas, water, roads update

During the night, 15,000 Evergy customers were without power. By Saturday at noon, the number was down to 1,200. The company said all of its available crews are working in the area to replace downed poles and power lines.

Some of those downed poles are on U.S. Highway 54. Due to damage, the highway was closed from Andover Road to Santa Fe Lake Road. Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the eastbound lanes reopened. However, it could be a couple of days before the westbound lanes reopen.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is rerouting westbound traffic at Santa Fe Lake Road. Drivers can go north to either 21st Street or Kansas Highway 254 to get into Wichita.

All other major roads in Andover are open.

‘The storm shelter rumbled,’ Andover school employee rides out tornado at Prairie Creek Elementary

“It’s just the neighborhoods that we’re keeping an eye on,” Captain Ben Graber, Andover Police Department, said. “We’ve got security there. I’m just asking that people stay away from Andover for now.”

Deputy Fire Chief Roosevelt said gas and water crews are on the scene. As of noon Saturday, there are no active gas or water leaks. The workers will remain in the area doing spot checks.

If you smell a natural gas odor, leave the area immediately, then call 911.

Kansas Gas Service said it does not anticipate restoring service to the Reflection Lake area until more storm cleanup is completed. In the meantime, crews are conducting safety checks and relighting appliances where possible. KGS technicians wear company logoed clothing, yellow safety vests and carry identification.

Volunteers/donations

The City of Andover is not allowing volunteers into the damaged area yet. It will allow residents in if they show an ID at the Reflection Lakes check-in place. Volunteers may be allowed in after the secondary search is finished.

United Way of the Plains has set up a fund for disaster relief for Friday’s storm victims. Click here if you need help or if you want to offer help .

Another option is to text “teamwork” to 41444 to give on the go from your phone. Or, mail a check, payable to United Way of the Plains with “Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo, to 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202.

Corporate donations can be arranged with Anne Chandler, Vice President of Philanthropy. Contact her at achandler@unitedwayplains.org or (316) 267-1321 ext. 4213.

Those needing assistance with shelter, basic needs or cleanup should dial 211, United Way’s information and referral service, to connect with available resources.

Roosevelt said that people who feel compelled to donate items or do more should call 211.

First responders

“We currently have about 200 responders continuing to actively work through the area,” Roosevelt said at noon.

He said they are from over 30 agencies, including Wichita Police, Wichita Fire, and McConnell Air Force Base.

“It has been almost seamless,” he said.

Government response

Governor Laura Kelly has declared a state of disaster emergency, activating the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas disaster response plan.

“We have learned from past experience that we can’t wait for the storm to hit before we respond. By taking these steps early, we are able to more quickly react when the counties ask for assistance,” Kelly said.

Senator Jerry Moran responded shortly after the storm hit, saying, “Praying for everyone’s safety in Andover and Wichita. I am monitoring the situation and receiving reports on the tornado damage. Please take cover as there are more storms across Kansas.”

And Ron Estes said, “There’s a lot of damage in our area tonight following severe weather and tornadoes. Susan and I are praying for all those impacted, and we’re grateful for the first responders assisting our community.”

Next update

Andover officials plan to hold their next update at 4:30. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Aerial video of Andover tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities […]
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Rosalia, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
Andover, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Andover, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
Mighty 990

Multiple Tornadoes Sucker Punch Wichita, Kansas

DEVELOPING STORY: Tornadoes have devastated parts of Wichita tonight. There is heavy damage reported across the area. There is no word on injuries or fatalities. SMG staff will continue updating this news thread. Videos and photos are posted below. Click here to download the FREE KWAM APP for conservative news 24-7.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Ron Estes
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
LEOTI, KS
The Associated Press

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornados#Volunteers#Ksnw#Via Christi
KETV.com

Storm chaser captures intense moment large tornado touched down in Kansas

ANDOVER, Kan. — Sister station KOCO has been tracking severe storms throughout Oklahoma and some surrounding areas on Friday. First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured a large tornado that struck Friday evening near Andover, Kansas. Open the video players below to see Kline's footage of the tornado. Below...
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Man identified in deadly downtown Wichita shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita. According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic. “It did happen outside on the street, just south of […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Wichita baby hospitalized after swallowing pill that fell on floor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive. The baby […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy