Bradley County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Big Creek at Blairstown The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Covington; Escambia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Escambia and Covington Counties. In Florida, Okaloosa Inland and Santa Rosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Red Willow FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Wallace; Wichita FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Coffee and Geneva Counties. In Florida, North Walton, Central Walton, Holmes, Washington, Inland Bay and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Escambia and Covington Counties. In Florida, Okaloosa Inland and Santa Rosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong winds will return areawide today with low humidity, above normal temperatures, and an unstable airmass. Meager mid level moisture may also initiate some virga showers over northwest NM as well as along the central mountain chain later this afternoon. Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday, however cooler and more stable conditions are likely for the northwest while areas along and south of I-40 and along and east of I-25 remain warm, very dry, and unstable. However, a frontal boundary will sag into far northeast NM Wednesday afternoon with a northeasterly wind shift and an increase in humidities along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, North Central Mountains, and Middle Rio Grande Valley from Noon to 9 pm MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. Winds becoming westerly late this afternoon or early in the evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from about 6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Lawrence; Randolph The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Imboden affecting Randolph and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Imboden. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Lower lying cultivated farmlands and pastures flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 18.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Spring River Imboden 18.0 16.9 Tue 5 AM 16.9 8.7 7.7 18.5 7 PM 5/03
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Sevier River Valleys HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees expected. * WHERE...Upper Sevier River Valleys, mainly in and around Panguitch. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...11 to 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM through 8 PM MDT today for very gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 224...225...228...229...230...231..232 and 233 which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, and most of the plains generally from La Junta west to the mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 233 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232 and 233. * Winds...Southeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh and Baldwin Inland Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT

