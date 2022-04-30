ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid ‘fuming with Gareth Bale over latest injury’ after he withdraws from squad to face Espanyol

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
 3 days ago
REAL MADRID have been left furious with Gareth Bale over his latest injury, according to reports.

The Welshman missed today's game against Espanyol with a reported back strain, as the Spanish giants look to wrap up the title.

But Real are "fed up" over Bale's "suspicious" absences due to injuries, Mundo Deportivo are reporting.

They claim his injuries "do little or nothing" to convince club medical staff.

The fitness of Bale has been a contentious issue at the Bernabeu, with the former Spurs player missing chunks of the season in recent years.

Ahead of the Espanyol game, manager Carlo Ancelloti was set to "count on him" before the back issue left him on the sidelines, according to the report.

The Spanish press took aim at him earlier this season after he missed 13 Real games through injury - but then managed to play for Wales during the international break.

Bale also missed Real Madrid's El Clasico hammering last month due to feeling unwell.

But then a few days later he arrived in time for Wales training ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off against Austria.

Bale's future looks to be away from Madrid after the 32-year-old repeatedly clashed with fans and the media.

In recent days he has been linked with a shock transfer to MLS team DC United in the States.

He also hit back at his treatment by the Spanish press earlier in the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

