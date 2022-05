Spider-Man: No Way Home told an epic story, bringing to an end the first MCU Spider-Man trilogy while setting up the massive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness story that hits theaters this week. The film also prepared us for the Spider-Man 4 reboot that will probably give us an entirely different version of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. And if the newest report is accurate, Zendaya’s MJ will be back for Spider-Man 4. So will Jon Watts, who directed the first three parts. Beware, some No Way Home and MCU spoilers might follow below.

MOVIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO