Saint Louis County, MO

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake hits St. Louis area, USGS reports

By Ashleigh Jackson
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit the St. Louis area Friday evening, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.

The quake had a depth of about 4.9 miles (7.9 km). Its epicenter was located southwest of Interstate 44 and Route 141 in Valley Park.

More than 3,000 people — including those in Jefferson County and St. Charles County — reported hearing or feeling the quake, according to the USGS .

“It was so fast, but you could tell it was a tremendous amount of energy,” said Denny Schwandt, who lives in Manchester, told FOX 2. “The house literally shook. I checked the window. I thought…I didn’t know what to think. I’ve never experienced it.”

The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management said there are no confirmed injuries or reports of damage due to the quake. Missouri American Water also released a statement, saying its water system was not impacted. Operators will continue to monitor the system through the night.

The tectonic area is in the large Illinois Basin and Ozark Dome Region and stretches from Indianapolis to St. Louis and Memphis. It borders the more active New Madrid seismic zone. The largest historical earthquake in the region damaged southern Illinois in 1968. That was a 5.4 magnitude quake.

Due to Friday’s earthquake, the 911 Dispatch Center is receiving a high influx of calls. Officials are asking the public to call for emergencies related to injuries and damage only. For non-emergencies, call 636-529-8210.

