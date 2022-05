Registration for the 2022 Big Rapids Men’s Softball Association (BRMSA) men’s and co-ed summer league seasons is now underway. All registrations must be submitted by Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and the season is expected to start the week of May 23. The cost this year will be $550 per team. For additional information and registration forms, please visit BRMSA.com. Additional information can also be obtained by emailing BRMSASoftball@gmail.com. (John Raffel)

