Tyson Fury’s ‘blood will stir’ when Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk go head to head again, according to the “Gypsy King”’s US promoter Bob Arum.Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month to retain the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton said after the bout that he does not plan on fighting again.Arum, however, believes that the 33-year-old will not be able to keep himself retired once he sees Joshua and Usyk rematch for the remaining heavyweight belts this summer.READ MORE: Is Fury really retired? Joshua and Usyk will test Gypsy King’s resolveBriton Joshua was outpointed by...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO