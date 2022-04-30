ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Brandt 'is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for £16.5m this summer', with Arsenal on alert over former transfer target and Premier League 'the priority' for winger

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Julian Brandt this summer, with the winger set to depart Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Brandt in January, but failed to get a deal over the line.

They may get another opportunity to sign him, though, with Dortmund looking to reshape their squad after a trophyless campaign.

Julian Brandt looks set to exit Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming summer transfer window
Mikel Arteta could look to strengthen his squad by bringing Brandt to the Emirates

Brandt does not feature in the club's plans heading into next season, and the German side are likely to accept a bid of around £16.5million for the 25-year-old, as reported by BILD, via The Mirror.

He has registered seven goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga this term, and it has been claimed Brandt would prefer to remain at his current club, but it appears Dortmund have already decided to offload the 37-cap international in the upcoming transfer window.

Should Brandt move on, he has decided not to stay in Germany, instead making a switch to the Premier League his 'primary goal'.

Brandt is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League if he leaves Dortmund

This could be good news for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his ranks at the Emirates.

The north London club's squad has been tested in recent weeks. Injuries to key players such as Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney have left Arteta with limited options to call upon.

Arsenal look set to be involved in Europe next season, meaning a more congested fixture list awaits them, and bringing in reinforcements is likely to be a priority this summer.

Brandt has played in a central role and on either flank for Dortmund during the course of this season, suggesting his versatility could make him a welcome addition to Arsenal's playing staff.

