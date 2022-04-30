ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEAGUE ONE FINAL DAY ROUND-UP: Wigan are crowned champions with Rotherham also securing promotion while Gillingham, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon all suffer relegation

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wigan secured promotion to the Championship as they won the League One title in a dramatic final day in England's third tier.

The Latics secured a 3-0 victory away to Shrewsbury, while Rotherham also achieve automatic promotion as they won 2-0 against Gillingham, who suffered relegation.

In the play-offs Wycombe will play MK Dons, with Sunderland taking on Sheffield Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DvNL_0fP6ZxiU00
Wigan were crowned League One champions with a 3-0 victory away to Shrewsbury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1vLU_0fP6ZxiU00
Rotherham's Ollie Rathbone celebrates with the fans after his side secured promotion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evmPz_0fP6ZxiU00
Nathan Broadhead scored as Sunderland beat Morecambe to reach the play-offs

As well as Gillingham, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon have also been relegated.

An own goal from Josh Vela put Wigan in the ascendancy against Shrewsbury, with Will Keane scoring a brace which included a penalty.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Georgie Kelly scored as Rotherham earned promotion while Gillingham went down to League Two.

Wycombe beat Burton Albion 2-1 to reach the play-offs. Sam Vokes opened the scoring for for Wycombe before Gassan Ahadme equalised. Jordan Obita proceeded to score the winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euSj2_0fP6ZxiU00
Neil Harris was left dejected after Gillingham suffered relegation to League Two
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VBoV_0fP6ZxiU00
Jack Rudoni (L) and manager Mark Bowen (R) react to AFC Wimbledon's relegation

Doncaster's relegation was confirmed following their 1-1 draw away to Oxford. The hosts went in front through Billy Bodin. Josh Martin scored the equaliser for Doncaster.

AFC Wimbledon went down after they lost 4-3 to Accrington Stanley. Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop and Michael Nottingham scored to put Accrington in the ascendancy. Ayoub Assal and Jack Rudoni got goals back for Wimbledon, but John O'Sullivan struck to ensure victory for Accrington.

Sunderland are into the play-offs following Nathan Broadhead's goal in a 1-0 win against Morecambe.

Sheffield Wednesday will also take part in the play-offs after beating Portsmouth 4-1. Portsmouth took an early lead through George Hirst, but Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers scored for Wednesday.

Scott Twine scored four goals as MK Dons reached the play-offs following a 5-0 win against Plymouth. Harry Darling also scored, with Plymouth having Jordan Houghton sent off.

Fleetwood avoided defeat despite a 4-2 defeat away to Bolton. Barry Baggley opened the scoring for Fleetwood, with Dion Charles and Declan John then netting for Bolton. Joe Garner made it 2-2 but Bolton responded through Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Crewe, whose relegation had already been confirmed, suffered a 2-1 defeat against Lincoln. Chris Long made it 1-0 to Crewe but substitutes Tom Hopper and Hakeeb Adelakun scored as Lincoln prevailed.

Cambridge drew 2-2 with Cheltenham. Sam Smith scored a brace for Cambridge, with Alfie May doing likewise for Cheltenham, which included a stoppage time equaliser. Cheltenham finished the game with ten men after William Boyle was sent off.

Ipswich beat Charlton 4-0. Wes Burns scored a brace, while Tyreeq Bakinson and James Norwood also got on the scoresheet.

