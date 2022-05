Police have arrested two Washington County residents in connection with the homicide of a Perry woman last week. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says 38-year-old Donnell J. Dana of Perry and 38-year-old Kailie A. Brackett of Perry were arrested at approximately 4:45 Friday afternoon by the Pleasant Point Police Department and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. Both Dana and Brackett have been charged with murder for the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune, also of Perry. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Route 190.

PERRY, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO