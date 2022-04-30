ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys NFL Draft Day 3 Preview

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( SILVER STAR NATION ) — The first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft are in the books, and with plenty of talented players left on the board, the Cowboys now look to their six Day 3 picks to fill their roster.

The Cowboys have already addressed several needs in the first three rounds. Here’s the newest Dallas Cowboys so far:

A full recap of the first three rounds can be found below:

The third day of the NFL Draft contains rounds four, five, six and seven. Here’s where the Cowboys are picking when the draft gets underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30:

  • Round 4 : Pick 24 (Overall Pick 129)
  • Round 5 : Pick 12 (Overall Pick 155, from Cleveland)
  • Round 5 : Pick 24 (Overall Pick 167)
  • Round 5 : Pick 33 (Overall Pick 176, compensatory)
  • Round 5 : Pick 35 (Overall Pick 178, compensatory)
  • Round 6 : Pick 14 (Overall Pick 193, from Cleveland)

Here are a few names left on the board for the Cowboys to consider on Day 3:

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

It’s never a bad idea to draft a developmental quarterback. Some would argue you should do it every year. If the Cowboys do, they should draft this kid. His senior season, the only one he played at Western Kentucky, he led the FBS with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. Those aren’t career numbers. That’s just his senior season.

Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Don’t think the Cowboys are done looking at the wide receiver position. Melton is a small, quick receiver from Rutgers. At 5-foot-11, he ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the Combine. He’s competitive and tough. Don’t let the size fool you.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Bellinger is a big target at 6-foot-6 with natural catching ability. He runs hard after the catch, but doesn’t present himself as a big play threat. One of the better blockers in this tight end class, he has the size, speed, and footwork combo NFL teams want.

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

Enagbare was named team captain his senior season at South Carolina, where he forced a fumble, defended two passes, had 7 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He’s efficient and powerful, but plays a little too stiff.

Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky

Jojo Domann, LB, Nebraska

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Cade York, K, LSU

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Spiller led the Aggies in rushing all three years he played. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry during his career, with 3,578 all-purpose yards and 26 total touchdowns. Outstanding footwork, good size, patience and vision, Spiller could compete for a job behind Ezekiel Elliott, which could be useful with Tony Pollard’s contract running out.

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

What he lacks in size, he makes up for in elite speed. Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash and amassed 222 yards after the catch on crossing routes, good for first in the FBS. He’s a small, slot target with afterburners.

Daniel Faalele, T, Minnesota

Faalele is a monster of a man. At 6-foot-8 and 364 pounds with fluid movement and strength, he looks more like a strongman than a lineman. He needs to develop at the tackle position, but his measurables are off the chart.

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

A huge one-technique run-stopping machine for the Sooners. He’s got great quickness for his massive size, long arms and huge hands. He’s shown the ability to chase down running backs, though he needs to be consistent.

Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State

Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

