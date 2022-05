TORONTO (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays beginning Monday night, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19. “This is obviously what I had hoped for,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Fortunate that we’re in the position that we’re all able to be here.”

